MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Havelock City Mall has announced a Christmas programme in Colombo running until 31 December, with a Rs 2.2 million prize draw, live entertainment and a collection point for donations to an orphanage. The programme, called Elves on Holidays, was scheduled to open with a tree lighting ceremony on 24 November. LankaTalk

The mall is running the Merry Shop & Win Millions Giveaway with Mastercard. It lists a top prize of Rs 1 million and 12 further prizes of Rs 100,000 each. Those prizes make up the advertised Rs 2.2 million draw.

A separate loyalty promotion will award hampers valued at Rs 50,000 each to the top 12 qualifying loyalty customers. The mall says those rewards are based on seasonal purchases. The hampers are separate from the prizes in the Mastercard giveaway, and the mall describes the loyalty rewards as going to qualifying customers rather than being awarded by draw.

The seasonal programme is centred on the mall's Christmas Village. Plans include choir performances, magic shows and live bands, as well as activities for visitors. The mall's theme follows a story about Santa's elves looking for a holiday destination. The Christmas Village will also house a dedicated collection point where visitors can contribute to the mall's Christmas Giving Initiative in support of an orphanage.

The mall directs visitors to its official social media pages for performance schedules, details of the promotions and announcements of winners. Shoppers planning to take part can check the promotion details there, while visitors going for a performance can consult the schedule for the day they plan to visit.