MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's High Commission in Canada assisted with more than 150 consular cases during visits to Calgary and Edmonton on 21 and 22 November. The mobile sessions allowed members of the Sri Lankan community in Alberta to seek help with passports, dual citizenship applications and other matters closer to home.

The Calgary session took place on 21 November with the Sri Lanka Canada Association. Officials travelled to Edmonton the following day for a session organised with the Sri Lanka Canada Friendship Association. The High Commission reported responding to more than 70 enquiries across the two events, in addition to reporting the number of cases handled.

Minister Counsellor K. Kiritharan and consular officers Chaturika Hewa Bandula and Sarath Amarakoon provided services during the visits. The local associations helped coordinate the sessions. Their presidents, Himali Hewathantiri in Calgary and Ramona Fernando in Edmonton, were among those the mission credited with helping to organise the programme.

Officials also screened videos about Sri Lanka Expo 2027 during the sessions. The trade exhibition is scheduled to run from 14 to 17 January at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall in Colombo. The screenings were separate from the consular work carried out during the two visits. Jan 14-17, 202

The mission plans to extend mobile consular services to other parts of Canada that it serves. Residents who need passport or other consular assistance can check the High Commission's website for service instructions and appointment information. The instructions distinguish between submitting an application and the authorities in Sri Lanka processing it. go