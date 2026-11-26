MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka called for governments to protect spending on children during economic shocks and disasters at a ministerial dialogue in Bangkok on 18 November. Ambassador Wijayanthi Edirisinghe asked international partners to help finance the reconstruction of schools and health facilities and to improve access to funding before emergencies strike. Sri Lank

Save the Children International convened the dialogue to discuss how governments can reflect children's needs in budgets and public spending. Edirisinghe, who represents Sri Lanka in Thailand and at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, used Sri Lanka's experience after Cyclone Ditwah to explain the government's approach.

She said Sri Lanka had maintained school meals, uniforms, textbooks and the Aswesuma social protection programme despite pressure from the cyclone and developments in the Middle East. She cited proposed allocations in Budget 2027 for social protection and for school infrastructure, teacher development and digital services. Her remarks also covered early childhood development, the regulation of care centres and measures to protect vulnerable children.

Edirisinghe urged governments and development partners to consider grants and concessional finance for rebuilding essential infrastructure. She also called for greater access to climate finance and closer cooperation on tracking public investment. Additional Secretary H.G. Bandara of the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, disaster management officials and representatives of Save the Children Sri Lanka took part in panel discussions.

Sri Lanka offered to share its experience of maintaining essential services after the cyclone. The delegation argued that planning for crises should include ways to protect spending on education, nutrition, health and social protection when budgets come under pressure.