MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka asked for technical support to develop transport projects and improve access to public services in rural and underserved areas at the Fifth Ministerial Conference on Transport in Bangkok. Ambassador Wijayanthi Edirisinghe led the delegation at the regional conference, which ran from 17 to 20 November. Indic

Edirisinghe called for assistance with project preparation and specialist training, arguing that resource constraints and a need for technical expertise can limit Sri Lanka's ability to modernise transport infrastructure. She identified cooperation with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, known as ESCAP, and development partners as one way to move from policy to projects.

The delegation outlined Sri Lanka's priorities for more affordable, accessible and reliable public transport. Edirisinghe referred to the National Land Transport Policy as a framework for integrating services. She identified digital tools as one area that could help improve service delivery and called for more exchanges between countries on transport planning.

W.A.C.K. Withana, director general for planning in the ministry's Transport Division, gave a presentation on putting the United Nations Decade of Sustainable Transport into practice in Asia and the Pacific. His presentation covered regional priorities, examples of good practice and investment. Transport engineer T. Thilakshan also joined the Sri Lankan delegation.

The November meetings included discussions on road safety, regional connections, low carbon transport and infrastructure investment. Sri Lanka used the conference to seek cooperation on developing projects and improving the way transport decisions are informed by evidence, including lessons from other countries in the region.