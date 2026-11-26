MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's High Commission in London marked Deepavali on 18 November with Hindu religious observances and a programme of dance. The event brought together members of the Sri Lankan community in the United Kingdom, diplomats and representatives of the Commonwealth Secretariat. Sri Lank

Branava Narthanalaya opened the evening with a traditional dance. Sivananthasarma Sivaruban Kurukkal then conducted Hindu religious observances. The programme also featured Dance of Divinity by Mohanapriyan Thavarajah and a fusion performance by Ash Dance Foundation and Kalaalayam Dance School. The High Commission hosted a reception after the performances.

Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Nimal Senadheera, conveyed greetings from Sri Lanka's President and Prime Minister. In his address, he spoke about the festival's association with the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. The High Commission said he also used the occasion to emphasise mutual understanding and solidarity among communities.

The evening paired a religious observance with performances from several dance groups. The reception gave guests from the diplomatic and Commonwealth communities an opportunity to meet members of the Sri Lankan community after the cultural programme.