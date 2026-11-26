MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Port City Colombo presented opportunities for software development, technology services and business process outsourcing to investors and companies at a forum in Singapore on 20 November. The event at Hive Carpenter focused on how Singapore based businesses could use the Colombo special economic zone to serve overseas markets. Sri Lank

The Sri Lanka–Singapore Tech Exco, a network of Sri Lankan technology professionals in Singapore, organised the forum with Port City Colombo in collaboration with Sri Lanka's High Commission. Tech Exco president Mahesh Kavinda opened the meeting, followed by High Commissioner Senarath Dissanayake.

Port City Colombo representatives Nuwan Jayawardena and Kasun Badaturuge discussed the development's investment framework and the types of businesses it is seeking to attract. The organisers presented Sri Lanka's technology workforce and operating costs as reasons for companies to consider the zone. The presentations also outlined incentives aimed at businesses considering an investment. Investors and company representatives could put questions to the project team after the presentations.

Bai Xiaping, assistant managing director of CHEC Port City Colombo, encouraged Singapore based companies to explore the development in her closing remarks. A networking session followed. The forum also discussed wider business opportunities in Sri Lanka, alongside the investment proposals specific to the zone.

Companies assessing the project can check the Colombo Port City Economic Commission's public register of authorised persons. It lists licence details and business sectors for registered operators. The register provides a way to check a company's authorisation separately from the promotional material presented at the forum. Public Register of Authorised Person