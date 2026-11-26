BYD Showcases Complete NEV Line-Up And Unveils New Model At Colombo Motor Show 2026
The distributor says the ATTO 3 EVO has a claimed combined driving range of up to 480 kilometres and can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in 10.1 seconds. The vehicle uses BYD's Blade Battery. Its cabin features a 15.6 inch touchscreen, an 8.8 inch digital instrument display and a panoramic sunroof.
Other features listed by the distributor include ventilated seats, adaptive cruise control and a camera system that provides a view around the vehicle. The vehicle to load feature allows power from the battery to be used for compatible external equipment. The range figure describes the distributor's stated maximum for combined driving. The distributor presented the EVO as an update.
The display also included the ATTO 1, ATTO 2, DOLPHIN, SEALION 5, SEALION 6, SEALION 8, RACCO and SHARK 6. The models were shown in Hall C. John Keells CG Auto chief executive Charith Panditharatne said the distributor was looking to offer vehicles suited to uses ranging from everyday city travel to family journeys.
The distributor reported operating 43 chargers and said its partnership with GreenEV gives BYD customers access to more than 150 public chargers across the nine provinces. It also listed nine locations for aftersales support and highlighted its recently opened Jaffna facility, which combines sales, service and spare parts.
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