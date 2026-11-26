MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The groundbreaking ceremony for 'Colombo Christmas by Shero Presented by Homelands' was held at Port City Colombo, with Hon. Hanif Yousuf, Governor of the Western Province, gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest. The ceremony marked the commencement of an ambitious 18-day outdoor Christmas experience, being developed with the long-term vision of establishing Colombo as South Asia's premier Christmas destination.

Conceptualised and led by Events by Shero, with Port City Colombo providing the site, Colombo Christmas will bring festive installations, immersive experiences, entertainment, retail, and food and beverage together in one dedicated destination. Designed for audiences across generations, it will give families, friends and international visitors a place to celebrate Christmas together.

The project draws on years of experience in conceptualising and designing Christmas installations across Colombo. It consolidates that work into a single destination, built to return every year and to attract both domestic and international visitors.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Shero, Founder of Events by Shero and Creator of Colombo Christmas, said,“I've spent years creating Christmas experiences across Colombo, and I've always wanted to do something the whole city could share. I want children to remember posting their letter to Santa here, and families to make coming back part of their Christmas. I'd love for someone sitting in Mumbai or Delhi to say, 'Let's go to Colombo for Christmas this year.' That's the dream.”

Beyond entertainment, Colombo Christmas is intended to give travellers a compelling reason to include Colombo in their December plans. It focuses on visitors from India and other regional markets, expatriate communities, and Sri Lankans returning home for the holidays. The organisers are exploring collaborations with hotels, travel operators and tourism stakeholders to include the experience in festive holiday packages and Colombo travel itineraries, with the longer-term aim of making Colombo Christmas a signature event on the regional tourism calendar.

Asanka De Mel, Advisor to the project, said,“Colombo Christmas is the crown jewel of Colombo's ambition to become South Asia's premier Christmas destination. It brings together the magic of the season, world-class experiences, entertainment and retail to transform Colombo into a vibrant festive destination during the world's biggest holiday and shopping season.”

Environmental responsibility is built into the planning and operation of Colombo Christmas. The project plans to use modular installations that can be dismantled, stored and reused in future editions, together with energy-efficient LED lighting. Operational measures will cover waste separation, packaging requirements for food and beverage vendors, daily site maintenance and restoration of the site after the event.

With its inaugural edition, Colombo Christmas aims to start a new Christmas tradition for generations of families, while contributing to Colombo's tourism economy, creating opportunities for local businesses and strengthening the city's appeal as an international destination.

