Wultra / Key word(s): Contract

Wultra-Led Consortium Wins Tender to Deliver and Operate the Czech European Digital Identity Wallet

26.11.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRAGUE, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A consortium led by Wultra has won the tender to deliver and operate the Czech implementation of the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI-W), part of the EU-wide rollout of digital identity wallets under the revised eIDAS regulation. The consortium brings together Wultra, iProov, Signicat, youniqx Identity AG, and Partners Bank, with Amdocs serving as a subcontractor. Wultra, as the leader of the winning consortium, will coordinate project delivery and play a central role in building the solution. The project relies substantially on Wultra's digital identity and authentication technologies, complemented by the solutions and expertise of the other consortium members. The scope extends significantly beyond the development of the digital wallet itself. Structured as a concession contract, the project encompasses the delivery and ongoing operation of the EUDI Wallet service, as well as activities supporting its adoption by citizens and businesses. This includes marketing and user adoption, as well as both online and in-person onboarding. Citizens will be able to access assisted onboarding at more than 200 physical WalletPoints operated by the consortium in cooperation with Czech Post. For people who require additional assistance due to mobility or health-related limitations, onboarding will also be available at their permanent residence. The combination of digital and physical onboarding channels is designed to achieve the required high level of assurance while making the wallet accessible to a broad range of citizens, including those who may not be able to complete the process independently online. The European Digital Identity Wallet is intended to give EU citizens and residents a secure and convenient way to prove their identity and share verified digital attributes across public and private services. Under the European Digital Identity Framework, EU Member States are introducing national wallet implementations based on common standards and designed to be interoperable across the European Union. "Winning the tender to deliver and operate the Czech EUDI Wallet is an important milestone for Wultra and, above all, a major responsibility," said Petr Dvořák, CEO and founder of Wultra. "A project of this scale goes far beyond building an application. It requires technology, secure operations, nationwide onboarding, and, ultimately, adoption by citizens and businesses. We have brought together a strong consortium to address the project end-to-end and are looking forward to building an important part of the Czech and European digital identity infrastructure together." For Wultra, the project represents an important extension of its work in authentication and digital identity. The company provides technology to financial institutions across Europe with its solutions spanning fraud prevention, in-app security, authentication, secure access, and digital identity wallet acceptance. The Czech EUDI Wallet project will also provide Wultra and the wider consortium with practical experience in implementing and operating the European Digital Identity Framework at a national scale. This extends from the technical, security, and interoperability requirements of the wallet itself to the operational challenge of onboarding users, driving adoption, and connecting a national wallet with a broad ecosystem of public- and private-sector services. "The EUDI Wallet will fundamentally change how organizations interact with digital identity in Europe," Dvořák added. "For banks and other private-sector organizations, the important question will soon move from what the EUDI Wallet is to how they can securely accept it, integrate it into existing customer journeys, and participate in the new identity ecosystem. Being directly involved in both the implementation and operation of a national EUDI Wallet gives us an exceptional perspective on that transition." The consortium will now work with the relevant Czech authorities on the delivery and operation of the solution in accordance with the requirements and timeline of the concession contract. About Wultra Wultra is an authentication security specialist with a broad understanding of regulations across the world and deep expertise in fraud prevention, recognized also as a leader in post-quantum authentication. Its Wultra Intelligent Authentication Platform brings together fraud prevention and mobile application security to adjust the level of authentication based on the potential risk associated with the user's context while supporting advanced payment regulations. Wultra is headquartered in Prague and serves customers internationally.



View original content: 26.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

