MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 26 (IANS) Congress' Uttar Pradesh President Aradhana Misra Mona on Thursday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "scared", due to which her party was denied permission to hold the 'Samvidhan Raksha March', even as others "are being provided all kinds of support".

She was referring to the rally of the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha', the alliance of the Azad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram and AIMIM, also being held in Lucknow on Thursday.

Misra's reaction came even as the Congress decided to go ahead with the rally.

Speaking to reporters, the UP Congress chief said: "This shows the flustered reaction of a frightened Bharatiya Janata Party government. We repeatedly sought permission, with full humility and complete documents, for this march, which is a peaceful one. It has been the history of Congress that we have always conducted movements peacefully."

"We asked for permission, which was denied by the administration despite several meetings.

Recalling BJP President Nitin Nabin's visit to Uttar Pradesh for the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' rally, Misra said: "Marches were being taken out on the streets during the party's chief's visit. No rules or laws were applied at that time."

"Other parties have been given permission and are being openly provided all kinds of support. But they have stopped the Congress from carrying out a peaceful march," she said, referring to the rally of 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha'.

"However, I want to clarify that whether they grant us permission or not, we will carry out the march. Each of the Congress workers will fight the battle being led by Rahul Gandhi to safeguard India's democracy and the Constitution," Aradhana Misra stated.

Echoing a similar view, Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma also said that the BJP-led government is afraid.

''This is a government that is afraid. They should not have had any problem granting permission. We had submitted a written assurance that the march would be conducted peacefully. So, what is their objection? Such fearful governments do not grant permission for marches like these, and they have proved it," he told IANS.

The 'Samvidhan Raksha March' is currently underway in Lucknow, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attending the rally.