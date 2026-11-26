MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 26 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, on Thursday accused the Congress government of betraying ASHA workers, questioning Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi over the party's promises to women and frontline health workers.

In a statement, Ashoka said thousands of ASHA workers had been protesting at Bengaluru's Freedom Park for the past 10 days, braving heavy rain and spending nights under tarpaulin sheets while demanding an increase in their honorarium and fulfilment of their pending dues.

"Is this 'Nyay', Mr. Rahul Gandhi and Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi?" he asked, accusing the Congress government of hypocrisy and financial mismanagement.

Referring to Priyanka Gandhi's election campaign in Karnataka, Ashoka alleged that she had promised an increase in the honorarium of women and frontline workers to Rs 15,000 before the Assembly elections, but the Congress government had failed to fulfil the commitment.

"Today, those very women are left queuing for food in the rain and begging on the streets while your government claims it has no funds," he alleged.

Targeting the government over the reported Rs 100-crore renovation of the Kumara Krupa official residence, Ashoka alleged that taxpayers' money was being spent on luxury while Asha workers were struggling to survive on a monthly honorarium of Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 and waiting for up to three months for pending payments.

"Luxury palaces for Congress leaders, while Karnataka's mothers are forced to make do with tarpaulin sheets," he said.

Ashoka also accused the Congress government of spending public money on Guarantee Implementation Committees, alleging that the bodies were being used to channel funds to Congress party workers. He further criticised the government for spending thousands of crores of rupees on advertisements and alleged mismanagement.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi's commitment to the party's Nari Nyay promises, Ashoka demanded that the Congress government immediately stop what he termed financial loot, implement Priyanka Gandhi's promised Rs 15,000 honorarium for Asha workers and clear all pending dues.

"Karnataka's self-respecting women are watching, and they will not forgive this shameless betrayal," he said.

It can be recalled that, as the day-and-night protest by Asha workers at Freedom Park in Bengaluru entered its 10th day on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday urged the protesters not to be stubborn or resort to blackmailing the government, appealing to them as his "mothers and sisters" to withdraw their agitation and trust the government to address their demands.

Shivakumar, who returned from his three-day visit to Japan around midnight on Wednesday, said the government was concerned about the welfare of Asha workers and would find a solution to their demands. However, he urged them to adopt a flexible approach instead of continuing their protest.