MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna, who always loves to stay on top of her social media game, has raised a very important question with her latest update.

Sharing a video of herself doing another social media trend, Karishma wondered, 'Why has social media become so overcomplicated?'

The 'Scoop' actress said that she misses the time when sharing glimpses from one's life with others on social media ment uploading a candid photograph without thinking too much about the camera angles, lighting and the right time to post the picture.

Karishma wrote on the photo-sharing app, "The right picture at the right time. This is when I get the most traction. Proper lighting, pre-event pictures, and even the candid shots are planned. When did sharing a little bit of our lives become this much work? (sic)."

"I miss the old days when I'd post a blurry picture from dinner or a random photo of Koko just because it made me smile. It was candid, it was real, and it felt like me. Anyway, I'm posting this now because I feel like it. Whatever the traction time is," the 'Sanju' actor went on to add.

As mentioned earlier, Karishma keeps the netizens hooked by posting frequent updates from her personal and professional life.

On Tuesday, Karishma treated the users with a glimpse of her recent moments with her baby boy.

She took to her Insta account and posted a string of pictures in which she can seen spending some quality time with her little munchkin. The caption on the post read,“Life Lately.”

Karishma got married to businessman Varun Bangera in an intimate ceremony in February 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ved, on July 29, 2026.

Announcing the arrival of their son on social media, the new parents shared a monochrome picture featuring a baby's feet.

“He's here.” They captioned the post,“It's a boy! Karishma & Varun. Our greatest blessing. 29th July 2026," they wrote.