MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) Patients and health workers had a narrow escape after a portion of the ceiling in the X-ray room of the state-run NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata collapsed on Thursday, raising fresh concerns over the maintenance of the major healthcare facility.

No one was injured in the incident, which took place in the hospital's radiology department, an official said.

According to the official, an X-ray examination of a patient was underway in room number two on Thursday morning when a large portion of the ceiling suddenly came crashing down. The patient and the technicians on duty managed to move away in time and escaped unhurt.

The sudden collapse and the loud noise triggered panic in the department, although no casualties were reported.

The incident has once again brought the condition of the hospital's infrastructure and the maintenance of its buildings under scrutiny. Questions have been raised over whether the absence of regular inspection and renovation is exposing patients and healthcare workers to potential risks.

A leader of a doctors' association described the incident as serious and stressed the need for regular maintenance of hospital buildings.

"It is a very terrible incident. It is good that the health workers were saved. They could have been seriously injured. The maintenance of the hospital building has been discussed repeatedly. Regular maintenance is required," the doctors' association leader said.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee said the government had taken note of the incident and was examining the circumstances leading to the ceiling collapse.

"We have heard about the matter. It is an unfortunate incident, and we are looking into what happened. For the past 15 days, we have been asking PWD officials to evaluate where repair work is required across hospitals. Lists of such medical facilities are being prepared," he told reporters.

The minister said the government was taking steps to identify hospitals requiring repairs and ensure that necessary work was undertaken at the earliest.