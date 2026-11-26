MENAFN - Mid-East Info) OMODA & JAECOO is strengthening its after-sales network in the UAE after surpassing 7,000 cumulative vehicle deliveries in November 2026. With seven showrooms nationwide, the brand is expanding spare-parts support, dealer service facilities and technician training to serve its growing owner community. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The company's Middle East Regional Spare Parts Distribution Centre, operational at Jebel Ali Free Zone since December 2024, spans 12,000 square metres and stocks more than 50,000 spare-parts stock-keeping units (SKUs). OMODA & JAECOO reports a 95% parts fulfilment rate, 100% fulfilment for critical components and dispatch within 24 hours for parts required by immobilised vehicles.

In Dubai, authorised dealer AutoRun plans a dedicated service centre of approximately 2,000 square metres in Al Quoz. Designed to manufacturer standards, it will house diagnostic equipment, factory-trained technicians and a parts operation for scheduled servicing and repairs. Its opening is planned for January 2027.

In Abu Dhabi, authorised dealer Mahy Khoory Automotive operates an approximately 1,000-square-metre after-sales service centre in Mussafah, providing maintenance, repairs and genuine spare parts. It complements the dealership's Airport Road showroom and supports customers across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Al Dhafra Region.

Mahy Khoory Automotive has delivered more than 1,000 OMODA & JAECOO vehicles. Its technician Abdul Rehman placed first in the 2026 OMODA & JAECOO UAE National Skills Competition and third in the separate 2nd CHERY International Skills Contest in Bahrain.

He also represented the UAE at the 2026 OMODA & JAECOO Global After-Sales Skills Competition in Wuhu, China, where 25 technicians from 18 countries were assessed on fault diagnosis, safety procedures and practical repairs. The UAE national competition was the brand's first local skills event, supported by its UAE Regional After-Sales Team.

Under its OJ Promise, OMODA & JAECOO's manufacturer-backed UAE team works with authorised dealers to maintain consistent after-sales standards and train service personnel.

Beyond its after-sales network, OMODA & JAECOO is developing intelligent driving and hybrid technologies for UAE customers. Its Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) system is designed to assist drivers with parking manoeuvres in confined spaces and around obstacles, with its UAE introduction planned. The brand's Super Hybrid System (SHS), offered across hybrid powertrains, combines electric and petrol propulsion to support fuel efficiency, driving performance and longer journeys.