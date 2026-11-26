A prisoner serving a life sentence for murdering his wife died by suicide at Lucknow's Adarsh Jail. His body was found hanging in a bathroom behind his barrack on Wednesday morning, with a noose reportedly made from a torn bedsheet.

The matter came to light when jail staff conducting the morning headcount found one prisoner missing and began a search.

The jail administration informed the police and the prisoner's family. Police took custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

After allegations of negligence, the jail administration suspended two staff members and started disciplinary proceedings against another warder.

The prisoner, Raju, also known as Abbas and Aslam, 32, was originally from Bankati in Lalganj, Basti district, and lived in Harola, Sector 20, Noida.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police had arrested him in connection with his wife's murder and filed a chargesheet in court. Following trial, the court convicted him and sentenced him to life imprisonment. He was transferred to Adarsh Jail in Lucknow on October 29.

Jailer Rajesh Singh said the regular headcount was carried out at around 6 am on Wednesday and all prisoners were present. During another count about 15 minutes later, Raju was found missing, prompting staff to begin searching.

He was found hanging from a noose made of a bedsheet tied to a pipe in the bathroom behind the barrack. He had torn the bedsheet and used part of it for the noose.

Jail staff brought him down immediately and called a doctor, who examined him and declared him dead.

Following the death, Deputy Jailer Madan Gopal, in charge of unlocking the barracks, and Jail Warder Rajesh Kumar, responsible for the barrack, were suspended. Disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against Jail Warder Atiq Ahmed. Action against all three is part of the process to fix responsibility.