MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> Dr. Leonard Dryden's deadpan guide How to Deal with Your Disappointingly Small Penis is now at Barnes & Noble for $12.99, with time to spare before December gift swaps.

Owl and Jest's How to Deal with Your Disappointingly Small Penis (ISBN 978-1-917802-02-4), a parody self-help guide by Dr. Leonard Dryden, is now sold at Barnes & Noble. At $12.99, it leaves change from the usual $15 or $20 gift limit.

Barnes & Noble ships the paperback within 1 to 2 days, with free standard shipping on orders over $60. Since its Amazon debut on October 23, 2026, the book has sold several hundred copies.

"Most Secret Santa gifts are forgotten by New Year's," said Miranda Wright, spokesperson for Owl and Jest. "This one will get brought up at every office party for the next five years, usually not by the person who received it."

Wright was clear about who the book is for. "It's written for grown-ups who can laugh at themselves. If your Secret Santa match blushes at the word 'moist,' get them a mug or a scented candle instead."

The joke is in the delivery. Dr. Dryden, founding director of the Center for Modest Male Wellness, handles a sensitive subject with the calm gravity of a bestselling self-help author, walking readers through his Adequacy Mindset with straight-faced advice and no promises of improvement.

Beyond Barnes & Noble, readers can find the book at Amazon and Books-A-Million in the US, and at Waterstones in the UK for £9.99.

Owl and Jest would love to see it in more independent bookstores and gift shops, particularly those whose humor sections already carry Crafting with Cat Hair, The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America and There Are Dads Way Worse Than You.

The book is available at Barnes & Noble: