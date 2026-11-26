Yogurt With Betulin Birch Bark Extract
(MENAFN- RCTT) Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds offers consumers a formulation (manufacturing technology) for fermented milk products containing betulin intended as dietary/preventive nutrition for patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus under a commercial agreement with technocal assistance and/or a licensing agreement and is looking for partners to develop production of these goods under a technical cooperation agreement. Description Specialized fermented dairy products are critically important for Belarus, where the dairy industry has historically served as a cornerstone of the national diet. The introduction of products designed for dietary, therapeutic, and preventive nutrition helps manage glucose levels, modulate the gut microbiome, and reduce the risk of vascular complications among the population.
Relevance and Importance for Belarus:
1. High prevalence of type 2 diabetes:
- Like many other nations, Belarus is seeing an increase in the number of patients with type 2 diabetes. This trend is linked to sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and rising obesity rates. Dietary management is a vital component of comprehensive diabetes treatment.
2. Support for domestic production of fermented dairy products:
- Belarus possesses a well-developed dairy industry, creating excellent opportunities for the production of specialized fermented dairy products tailored for individuals with diabetes.
3. State healthcare policy:
- Belarus actively implements programs for the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases, including diabetes. The production and consumption of specialized food products can serve as an integral part of these initiatives.
4. Demand for functional food products:
- In recent years, there has been a growing interest in functional and therapeutic foods, including fermented dairy products enriched with probiotics, vitamins, and minerals.
5. Economic benefits:
- Developing the production of dietary fermented dairy products can help lower the costs associated with treating diabetes-related complications by focusing on prevention and improving patients' quality of life.
6. Educational and social significance:
- The development and promotion of such products help raise public awareness regarding healthy nutrition and diabetes prevention.
The role and importance of fermented dairy products in the context of type 2 diabetes. Unlike whole milk, fermented dairy products undergo a fermentation process in which a portion of the milk sugar (lactose) is broken down by bacteria into lactic acid. This provides several therapeutic benefits:
. Low glycemic load. Unsweetened fermented dairy products (such as kefir, plain yogurt, "prostokvasha" [fermented milk], and cottage cheese/curd) have a low glycemic index (approximately 15–30) and do not cause sharp spikes in blood glucose levels.
. Support for gut microbiota. Probiotic cultures (lactobacilli and bifidobacteria) help restore the balance of the microflora. A healthy microbiome directly contributes to reducing systemic inflammation and improving tissue sensitivity to insulin.
. A source of easily digestible protein and calcium. Protein slows the absorption of carbohydrates from other foods and promotes a lasting feeling of satiety, which aids in weight management-a key factor in controlling type 2 diabetes.
. Hepatoprotective (liver-protecting) effect. Cottage cheese/curd is rich in methionine and choline-lipotropic substances that normalize fat metabolism and help prevent the development of fatty liver disease (hepatic steatosis), a condition often associated with diabetes.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds has developed and scientifically validated a formulation for fermented dairy products containing betulin, designed as a dietary, preventative food option for patients with type 2 diabetes.
The social significance of this initiative-creating a dietary, preventative dairy product for individuals with type 2 diabetes and related comorbidities-is underscored by the high prevalence and incidence of these conditions within the population.
The information is included in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," 2024, pp. 247–248.(in Russian) Advantages and Innovations This line of yogurts containing betulin is unique in the Republic of Belarus within the category of fermented dairy products intended for dietary therapeutic and preventive nutrition for individuals with type 2 diabetes.
Benefits of its introduction in Belarus.
- Development of the domestic dairy industry toward functional food products.
- Reduction in the incidence of diabetes and its associated complications.
- Improvement in the quality of life for patients with type 2 diabetes.
- Strengthening of Belarus's position in the international market for functional food products. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development A new batch of yogurts has been produced and is now on sale:
- yogurt with "Betulin" (birch bark extract);
- yogurt with "Betulin" (birch bark extract) and a "pineapple – sea buckthorn – amaranth" filling;
- yogurt with "Betulin" (birch bark extract) and a "strawberry – aloe vera – basil seeds" filling. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status At the Institute of Biochemistry of Bioorganic Compounds, a R&D project was carried out titled "Investigation of the therapeutic and preventive effects of a dairy product (such as yogurt, a fermented milk drink, or other fermented milk products) containing betulin, an extract derived from birch bark." Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Retail
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords C.21.20 - Manufacture of pharmaceutical preparations
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds is a leading scientific institution specializing in vitaminology, the study of molecular mechanisms regulating metabolism (both in health and disease), the biochemistry of alcohol and drug dependence, neurochemistry, and pharmacology.
The Institute's core activities include:
- Conducting fundamental and applied research into the pathogenesis of diseases affecting the liver, cardiovascular system, and endocrine system, as well as alcohol dependence and pathological conditions linked to essential micronutrient deficiencies or stress. This research aims to develop methods for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of these conditions.
- Developing innovative medicinal products, vitamin preparations, and dietary supplements, as well as creating methods for isolating and purifying biologically active compounds from medicinal plant raw materials, including the establishment of laboratory-scale production for the pharmaceutical industry.
The Institute has developed unique technologies for producing dry extracts from medicinal plants and aromatic herbs, which serve as components for:
- The production of dietary supplements;
- The food industry;
- The perfume industry.
The Institute also offers custom production of highly processed and purified plant-based extracts, suitable for use as analytical standards.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds (part of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus) specializes in the development and manufacture of diagnostic reagent kits for biochemical and hematological analysis, as well as kits for detecting malignant neoplasms and infectious diseases, and for assessing thyroid and reproductive function.
The kits developed and manufactured by the Institute deliver consistently reproducible and accurate results at an affordable price. The organization's strategy is focused on innovation-driven development. Reagent kits can be used with semi-automated and automated laboratory systems, as well as for manual testing procedures. Adaptations for automated analyzers can be provided upon request.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus represents leading global manufacturers of reagents and materials within the Republic of Belarus. It also offers products manufactured in-house under the brand name "Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus."
The Institute's mission is to meet the needs of the scientific community by providing high-quality research reagents at optimal prices, thereby helping to conserve budgetary funds.
Official website of the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
License agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the formulation (manufacturing technology) for fermented milk products containing betulin intended as dietary, preventative food products for patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a licensing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing the formulation (manufacturing technology) for fermented milk products containing betulin intended as dietary, preventative food products for patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus for the purpose of developing and launching production under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Relevance and Importance for Belarus:
1. High prevalence of type 2 diabetes:
- Like many other nations, Belarus is seeing an increase in the number of patients with type 2 diabetes. This trend is linked to sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and rising obesity rates. Dietary management is a vital component of comprehensive diabetes treatment.
2. Support for domestic production of fermented dairy products:
- Belarus possesses a well-developed dairy industry, creating excellent opportunities for the production of specialized fermented dairy products tailored for individuals with diabetes.
3. State healthcare policy:
- Belarus actively implements programs for the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases, including diabetes. The production and consumption of specialized food products can serve as an integral part of these initiatives.
4. Demand for functional food products:
- In recent years, there has been a growing interest in functional and therapeutic foods, including fermented dairy products enriched with probiotics, vitamins, and minerals.
5. Economic benefits:
- Developing the production of dietary fermented dairy products can help lower the costs associated with treating diabetes-related complications by focusing on prevention and improving patients' quality of life.
6. Educational and social significance:
- The development and promotion of such products help raise public awareness regarding healthy nutrition and diabetes prevention.
The role and importance of fermented dairy products in the context of type 2 diabetes. Unlike whole milk, fermented dairy products undergo a fermentation process in which a portion of the milk sugar (lactose) is broken down by bacteria into lactic acid. This provides several therapeutic benefits:
. Low glycemic load. Unsweetened fermented dairy products (such as kefir, plain yogurt, "prostokvasha" [fermented milk], and cottage cheese/curd) have a low glycemic index (approximately 15–30) and do not cause sharp spikes in blood glucose levels.
. Support for gut microbiota. Probiotic cultures (lactobacilli and bifidobacteria) help restore the balance of the microflora. A healthy microbiome directly contributes to reducing systemic inflammation and improving tissue sensitivity to insulin.
. A source of easily digestible protein and calcium. Protein slows the absorption of carbohydrates from other foods and promotes a lasting feeling of satiety, which aids in weight management-a key factor in controlling type 2 diabetes.
. Hepatoprotective (liver-protecting) effect. Cottage cheese/curd is rich in methionine and choline-lipotropic substances that normalize fat metabolism and help prevent the development of fatty liver disease (hepatic steatosis), a condition often associated with diabetes.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds has developed and scientifically validated a formulation for fermented dairy products containing betulin, designed as a dietary, preventative food option for patients with type 2 diabetes.
The social significance of this initiative-creating a dietary, preventative dairy product for individuals with type 2 diabetes and related comorbidities-is underscored by the high prevalence and incidence of these conditions within the population.
The information is included in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," 2024, pp. 247–248.(in Russian) Advantages and Innovations This line of yogurts containing betulin is unique in the Republic of Belarus within the category of fermented dairy products intended for dietary therapeutic and preventive nutrition for individuals with type 2 diabetes.
Benefits of its introduction in Belarus.
- Development of the domestic dairy industry toward functional food products.
- Reduction in the incidence of diabetes and its associated complications.
- Improvement in the quality of life for patients with type 2 diabetes.
- Strengthening of Belarus's position in the international market for functional food products. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development A new batch of yogurts has been produced and is now on sale:
- yogurt with "Betulin" (birch bark extract);
- yogurt with "Betulin" (birch bark extract) and a "pineapple – sea buckthorn – amaranth" filling;
- yogurt with "Betulin" (birch bark extract) and a "strawberry – aloe vera – basil seeds" filling. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status At the Institute of Biochemistry of Bioorganic Compounds, a R&D project was carried out titled "Investigation of the therapeutic and preventive effects of a dairy product (such as yogurt, a fermented milk drink, or other fermented milk products) containing betulin, an extract derived from birch bark." Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Retail
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords C.21.20 - Manufacture of pharmaceutical preparations
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds is a leading scientific institution specializing in vitaminology, the study of molecular mechanisms regulating metabolism (both in health and disease), the biochemistry of alcohol and drug dependence, neurochemistry, and pharmacology.
The Institute's core activities include:
- Conducting fundamental and applied research into the pathogenesis of diseases affecting the liver, cardiovascular system, and endocrine system, as well as alcohol dependence and pathological conditions linked to essential micronutrient deficiencies or stress. This research aims to develop methods for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of these conditions.
- Developing innovative medicinal products, vitamin preparations, and dietary supplements, as well as creating methods for isolating and purifying biologically active compounds from medicinal plant raw materials, including the establishment of laboratory-scale production for the pharmaceutical industry.
The Institute has developed unique technologies for producing dry extracts from medicinal plants and aromatic herbs, which serve as components for:
- The production of dietary supplements;
- The food industry;
- The perfume industry.
The Institute also offers custom production of highly processed and purified plant-based extracts, suitable for use as analytical standards.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds (part of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus) specializes in the development and manufacture of diagnostic reagent kits for biochemical and hematological analysis, as well as kits for detecting malignant neoplasms and infectious diseases, and for assessing thyroid and reproductive function.
The kits developed and manufactured by the Institute deliver consistently reproducible and accurate results at an affordable price. The organization's strategy is focused on innovation-driven development. Reagent kits can be used with semi-automated and automated laboratory systems, as well as for manual testing procedures. Adaptations for automated analyzers can be provided upon request.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus represents leading global manufacturers of reagents and materials within the Republic of Belarus. It also offers products manufactured in-house under the brand name "Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus."
The Institute's mission is to meet the needs of the scientific community by providing high-quality research reagents at optimal prices, thereby helping to conserve budgetary funds.
Official website of the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
License agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the formulation (manufacturing technology) for fermented milk products containing betulin intended as dietary, preventative food products for patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a licensing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing the formulation (manufacturing technology) for fermented milk products containing betulin intended as dietary, preventative food products for patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus for the purpose of developing and launching production under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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