Antibacterial Spray
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds offers consumers a technology for antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal sprays under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a licensing agreement and is looking for partners to develop the production of these products under a technical cooperation agreement. Description The development and application of active sprays with antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties are of strategic importance to Belarus in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, and biosafety.
The development and application of active sprays with antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties are of strategic importance to Belarus in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, and biosafety.
1. Healthcare and epidemiological safety.
. Containment of seasonal infections and viruses. Belarus's climatic conditions characterized by high humidity and temperature fluctuations during the autumn and spring facilitate the rapid spread of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVIs) and influenza. Barrier-forming nasal sprays and aerosols for mucous membranes (e.g., those based on silver nanocolloids, povidone-iodine, or interferons) can inactivate pathogens directly at the "entry points" of infection.
. Combating hospital-acquired infections and antimicrobial resistance. In clinical settings, the resistance of microorganisms to conventional antibiotics and disinfectants is a critical issue. Long-acting, multi-component active sprays which create a protective biofilm on surfaces and skin are essential for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).
. Treatment of mycoses and dermatological conditions. The humid climate also promotes the spread of fungal infections affecting the skin and nails. The spray format allows for hygienic, touch-free application and ensures that active ingredients penetrate deeply without the risk of secondary infection.
2. Agriculture, veterinary medicine, and the food industry.
. Protection of livestock and poultry. The agro-industrial complex is one of the key sectors of the Belarusian economy. Aerosol disinfection of premises, equipment, and animal skin helps prevent outbreaks of dangerous epizootic diseases (such as avian influenza, African swine fever, mastitis, and hoof rot), thereby minimizing economic losses.
. Crop preservation and phytopathogen control. In crop production and greenhouse operations as well as during the storage of vegetables and grain in strategic reserves bioactive sprays with fungicidal and bactericidal properties help reduce harvest losses caused by mold and rot, without the accumulation of toxic pesticides.
. Sanitary control in the food industry. Meat and dairy processing facilities in Belarus require rigorous microbiological control. Fast-acting bioactive sprays allow for the rapid treatment of production lines without interrupting the manufacturing cycle.
3. Import substitution and Belarus's scientific potential
. Domestic production base. Developing proprietary active substances reduces reliance on imported raw materials and makes the final product more affordable.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds has developed a spray technology that meets modern standards for antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal efficacy. Studies conducted in accredited laboratories part of the republic's public health, hygiene, and epidemiology system have demonstrated the high effectiveness of this composition, as well as the absence of toxic effects when applied externally.
Method of application: Apply the product to the skin and/or surface and spread until dry (30 seconds).
This information is featured in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," published in 2024 (pp. 249–250).(in Russian) Advantages and Innovations The spray possesses pronounced antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. It is used for the hygienic treatment of hands.
Advantages:
It does not cause local irritation, systemic absorption through the skin, or sensitization; the product is biodegradable and does not pollute the environment. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The product complies with the "Unified Sanitary-Epidemiological and Hygienic Requirements for Goods Subject to Sanitary-Epidemiological Supervision (Control)," holds a Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Declaration of Conformity (No. BY/112 11.01 / TP009 122.01 05686), and is approved for use.
The antibacterial spray (a product for treating hands and skin) meets the requirements of GOST 31679-2012 and Technical Regulation of the Customs Union TR CU 009/2011. A certificate of quality has been issued, confirming compliance with the requirements of the Customs Union Technical Regulation "On the Safety of Perfumery and Cosmetic Products" (TR CU 009/2011). Funding source Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status An initiative-based development project, funded through the internal resources of the Republican Scientific-Research Unitary Enterprise "Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus." Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Retail
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords C.21.20 - Manufacture of pharmaceutical preparations
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds is a leading scientific institution specializing in vitaminology, the study of molecular mechanisms regulating metabolism (both in health and disease), the biochemistry of alcohol and drug dependence, neurochemistry, and pharmacology.
The Institute's core activities include:
- Conducting fundamental and applied research into the pathogenesis of diseases affecting the liver, cardiovascular system, and endocrine system, as well as alcohol dependence and pathological conditions linked to essential micronutrient deficiencies or stress. This research aims to develop methods for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of these conditions.
- Developing innovative medicinal products, vitamin preparations, and dietary supplements, as well as creating methods for isolating and purifying biologically active compounds from medicinal plant raw materials, including the establishment of laboratory-scale production for the pharmaceutical industry.
The Institute has developed unique technologies for producing dry extracts from medicinal plants and aromatic herbs, which serve as components for:
- The production of dietary supplements;
- The food industry;
- The perfume industry.
The Institute also offers custom production of highly processed and purified plant-based extracts, suitable for use as analytical standards.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds (part of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus) specializes in the development and manufacture of diagnostic reagent kits for biochemical and hematological analysis, as well as kits for detecting malignant neoplasms and infectious diseases, and for assessing thyroid and reproductive function.
The kits developed and manufactured by the Institute deliver consistently reproducible and accurate results at an affordable price. The organization's strategy is focused on innovation-driven development. Reagent kits can be used with semi-automated and automated laboratory systems, as well as for manual testing procedures. Adaptations for automated analyzers can be provided upon request.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus represents leading global manufacturers of reagents and materials within the Republic of Belarus. It also offers products manufactured in-house under the brand name "Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus."
The Institute's mission is to meet the needs of the scientific community by providing high-quality research reagents at optimal prices, thereby helping to conserve budgetary funds.
Official website of the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
License agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the production technology for antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal sprays, whether through a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a licensing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing the production technology for antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal sprays in order to develop and launch product manufacturing under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
The development and application of active sprays with antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties are of strategic importance to Belarus in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, and biosafety.
1. Healthcare and epidemiological safety.
. Containment of seasonal infections and viruses. Belarus's climatic conditions characterized by high humidity and temperature fluctuations during the autumn and spring facilitate the rapid spread of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVIs) and influenza. Barrier-forming nasal sprays and aerosols for mucous membranes (e.g., those based on silver nanocolloids, povidone-iodine, or interferons) can inactivate pathogens directly at the "entry points" of infection.
. Combating hospital-acquired infections and antimicrobial resistance. In clinical settings, the resistance of microorganisms to conventional antibiotics and disinfectants is a critical issue. Long-acting, multi-component active sprays which create a protective biofilm on surfaces and skin are essential for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).
. Treatment of mycoses and dermatological conditions. The humid climate also promotes the spread of fungal infections affecting the skin and nails. The spray format allows for hygienic, touch-free application and ensures that active ingredients penetrate deeply without the risk of secondary infection.
2. Agriculture, veterinary medicine, and the food industry.
. Protection of livestock and poultry. The agro-industrial complex is one of the key sectors of the Belarusian economy. Aerosol disinfection of premises, equipment, and animal skin helps prevent outbreaks of dangerous epizootic diseases (such as avian influenza, African swine fever, mastitis, and hoof rot), thereby minimizing economic losses.
. Crop preservation and phytopathogen control. In crop production and greenhouse operations as well as during the storage of vegetables and grain in strategic reserves bioactive sprays with fungicidal and bactericidal properties help reduce harvest losses caused by mold and rot, without the accumulation of toxic pesticides.
. Sanitary control in the food industry. Meat and dairy processing facilities in Belarus require rigorous microbiological control. Fast-acting bioactive sprays allow for the rapid treatment of production lines without interrupting the manufacturing cycle.
3. Import substitution and Belarus's scientific potential
. Domestic production base. Developing proprietary active substances reduces reliance on imported raw materials and makes the final product more affordable.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds has developed a spray technology that meets modern standards for antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal efficacy. Studies conducted in accredited laboratories part of the republic's public health, hygiene, and epidemiology system have demonstrated the high effectiveness of this composition, as well as the absence of toxic effects when applied externally.
Method of application: Apply the product to the skin and/or surface and spread until dry (30 seconds).
This information is featured in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," published in 2024 (pp. 249–250).(in Russian) Advantages and Innovations The spray possesses pronounced antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. It is used for the hygienic treatment of hands.
Advantages:
It does not cause local irritation, systemic absorption through the skin, or sensitization; the product is biodegradable and does not pollute the environment. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The product complies with the "Unified Sanitary-Epidemiological and Hygienic Requirements for Goods Subject to Sanitary-Epidemiological Supervision (Control)," holds a Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Declaration of Conformity (No. BY/112 11.01 / TP009 122.01 05686), and is approved for use.
The antibacterial spray (a product for treating hands and skin) meets the requirements of GOST 31679-2012 and Technical Regulation of the Customs Union TR CU 009/2011. A certificate of quality has been issued, confirming compliance with the requirements of the Customs Union Technical Regulation "On the Safety of Perfumery and Cosmetic Products" (TR CU 009/2011). Funding source Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status An initiative-based development project, funded through the internal resources of the Republican Scientific-Research Unitary Enterprise "Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus." Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Retail
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords C.21.20 - Manufacture of pharmaceutical preparations
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds is a leading scientific institution specializing in vitaminology, the study of molecular mechanisms regulating metabolism (both in health and disease), the biochemistry of alcohol and drug dependence, neurochemistry, and pharmacology.
The Institute's core activities include:
- Conducting fundamental and applied research into the pathogenesis of diseases affecting the liver, cardiovascular system, and endocrine system, as well as alcohol dependence and pathological conditions linked to essential micronutrient deficiencies or stress. This research aims to develop methods for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of these conditions.
- Developing innovative medicinal products, vitamin preparations, and dietary supplements, as well as creating methods for isolating and purifying biologically active compounds from medicinal plant raw materials, including the establishment of laboratory-scale production for the pharmaceutical industry.
The Institute has developed unique technologies for producing dry extracts from medicinal plants and aromatic herbs, which serve as components for:
- The production of dietary supplements;
- The food industry;
- The perfume industry.
The Institute also offers custom production of highly processed and purified plant-based extracts, suitable for use as analytical standards.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds (part of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus) specializes in the development and manufacture of diagnostic reagent kits for biochemical and hematological analysis, as well as kits for detecting malignant neoplasms and infectious diseases, and for assessing thyroid and reproductive function.
The kits developed and manufactured by the Institute deliver consistently reproducible and accurate results at an affordable price. The organization's strategy is focused on innovation-driven development. Reagent kits can be used with semi-automated and automated laboratory systems, as well as for manual testing procedures. Adaptations for automated analyzers can be provided upon request.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus represents leading global manufacturers of reagents and materials within the Republic of Belarus. It also offers products manufactured in-house under the brand name "Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus."
The Institute's mission is to meet the needs of the scientific community by providing high-quality research reagents at optimal prices, thereby helping to conserve budgetary funds.
Official website of the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
License agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the production technology for antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal sprays, whether through a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a licensing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing the production technology for antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal sprays in order to develop and launch product manufacturing under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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