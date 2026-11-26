MENAFN - IANS) Christchurch, Nov 26 (IANS) India will have little room for error when they take on New Zealand in the second and final Test at Hagley Oval from Friday, with the visitors needing a victory to draw the series after the opening encounter ended in a high-scoring stalemate. While Shubman Gill's side will look to make better use of their bowling resources, New Zealand will be determined to turn their resistance in Wellington into a series-winning performance on home soil.

The opening Test exposed India's inability to sustain pressure despite establishing a commanding position with the bat. After bowling New Zealand out for 368, the visitors piled up 720/9 declared, with KL Rahul (136) and Rishabh Pant (128) leading the charge. Gill narrowly missed a century with 98, while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel also registered valuable half-centuries.

However, New Zealand's second-innings resilience denied India a victory. The hosts batted out 120 overs to finish at 239/5, with Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips frustrating the Indian attack on the final day.

Christchurch is expected to present a different challenge, with Hagley Oval traditionally assisting fast bowlers, particularly during the opening sessions. The grass covering and prevailing weather conditions could make the new-ball battle decisive, placing additional responsibility on both teams' pace attacks.

India's bowling combination will be under scrutiny after their struggles to finish the job in Wellington. Jasprit Bumrah remains the spearhead, but the possible return of Mohammed Siraj could provide greater experience and penetration. Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna are among the other options, while Gurnoor Brar is also pushing for an opportunity.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will rely on Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson to exploit familiar conditions. The hosts have suffered a setback after Blair Tickner was ruled out with a hamstring injury, and Matt Fisher has been called up to the squad as his replacement. Their batting will once again revolve around the likes of Henry Nicholls, Phillips, Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra.

The stakes extend beyond the series, with India fourth in the World Test Championship standings with 50 percentage points, compared to New Zealand's 66.67. A win is crucial for India's qualification ambitions, making the Christchurch encounter an important test of their ability to turn dominance into results.

When: Friday, November 27 at 3:30 AM IST

Where: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Where to watch: The match will be shown live on the Sony Sports Network channels on TV, and live streaming is available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young