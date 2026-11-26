(MENAFN- APO Group) LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25, 2026/ --

•A Backbase survey of 277 banking executives across 37 African countries found that 55.7 cents of every IT-allocated dollar goes to maintaining legacy systems rather than new capabilities

•Yet despite this, investments in AI are steadily growing, even among banks that have yet to quantify the return on investment in the technology

•Among banks measuring returns on AI, the report reveals that among banks measuring AI returns, those working with third-party vendors are more likely to beat their projections than banks building in-house

African banks continue to devote the majority of their technology budgets to maintaining legacy IT systems,according to a new industry report released today by Backbase () in partnership with African Banker.

Drawing on survey responses from 277 banking executives across 37 African countries and in-depth interviews with 10 senior practitioners from nine institutions spanning five African sub-regions, the report ( reveals a banking sector at a critical crossroads.

While AI has become a strategic priority for the majority of institutions across the continent, it is increasingly being built on top of outdated legacy systems. The study finds that African banks spend an average of 55.7 cents of every IT dollar maintaining legacy core systems, leaving less than half available for innovation and transformation initiatives.

Yet despite the predominant focus on legacy systems, AI investment continues to rise, even among banks that cannot yet measure the return on investment on the technology. Approximately 82% of banks that cannot measure the return on their AI investments plan to increase their spending over the next twelve months regardless, the report reveals.

The report finds that partnering with third parties to deploy AI can be more profitable for banks than building the same capabilities in-house. Of the African banks tracking AI returns, 56% of those working with vendors beat their projections. For banks building in-house, that figure stood at 33%.

The findings come as the industry moves beyond generative AI tools towards agentic AI, which are advanced autonomous systems capable of executing workflows, making decisions, and initiating transactions rather than simply responding to prompts.

This presents both opportunities and risks, according to Aymen Daoud, Regional Vice President, Africa

AI is moving from helping staff to acting on a bank’s behalf, and that changes what’s at stake,” said Aymen Daoud, Regional Vice President, Africa, Backbase. “Autonomous decisions raise real questions about governance, accountability and human judgement. The winners will be the banks that build the foundations for both innovation and control.

Multiple pathways to AI adoption

Rather than identifying a single blueprint for success, the report finds that institutions are pursuing several distinct pathways to AI adoption.

‘The Platform Builder’, the report notes, focuses on building the underlying architecture first. By investing in internal middleware, governance and cost controls, these banks create a proprietary foundation on which AI models from multiple vendors can be deployed and swapped with minimal disruption

Rather than tying their strategy to any single AI provider, these institutions treat AI models as interchangeable tools that can be sourced from multiple vendors and deployed on top of a proprietary technology platform.

Standard Bank Group provides the clearest evidence for this approach, the report notes. It is the only institution interviewed in the survey in which quantified AI returns met or exceeded initial projections, the report adds.

“It is important to distinguish between what is built and what is bought. The platform, controls and integration capabilities are developed internally. The underlying models are largely sourced from hyperscalers. Maintaining optionality is an important control rather than a luxury,” said Jörg Fischer, Group Chief Information Officer, Standard Bank Group

‘The Accelerator’, the report notes, deploys third party AI frameworks that provide built-in governance, measurement capabilities, and regulatory controls – on top of providing the AI models. . The advantage with this approach, the report finds, is that it allows institutions to move more quickly and embeds financial discipline. Banks that adopt this approach measure their financial return at more than double the rate of institutions building entirely in-house: 71.7% against 31%.

‘The Deliberate Mover’, on the other hand, purposefully limits the deployment of autonomous AI in core banking operations until data governance, risk controls, and compliance requirements can be confidently addressed. The institutions that take this approach view it as a calculated choice rather than falling behind the curve.

The I&M Group, which adopts this approach, has adopted AI in its telecommunications partnerships for alternative credit scoring. However, it has intentionally barred AI from its internal banking records across all its operating markets.

“We are still at the observatory stage... We will move when we are ready, not when the market says we should... The core work of the bank, keeping people’s money safe and lending to people who need credit, does not change. The AI will come small, small, when we are ready,” the Chief Innovation Officer at I&M Group said.

As African banks navigate the transition from legacy infrastructure to AI-enabled operations, the report suggests that investments in AI models alone will not determine success. The banks that will succeed are those that have the technology foundations, governance structures and performance metrics required to deploy AI responsibly and profitably.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Backbase.





About Backbase:

Backbase built the AI-native Banking OS, the operating system that turns fragmented banking operations into a Unified Frontline. Customers, employees, and AI agents work as one across digital channels, front-office, and operations. 120+ leading banks run on Backbase across Retail, SMB & Commercial, Private Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recognized by Forrester, Gartner, and Datos as a category leader, Backbase powers the digital and AI transformations of over 120 financial institutions worldwide. See some of their stories here.

Backbase was founded in 2003 by Jouk Pleiter and is headquartered in Amsterdam, with teams across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

About African Banker:

African Banker is the continent's premier publication dedicated to banking and finance. Published quarterly, it provides in-depth coverage and authoritative insights into the major developments shaping Africa's financial sector, from fintech and policy reform to investment trends and executive leadership. As a trusted partner of leading institutions, African Banker convenes key stakeholders through its awards, summits, and special reports.

SOURCE

Backbase



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