NFL Flag Football Takes Centre Stage in Ghana
(MENAFN- APO Group) ACCRA, Ghana, November 25, 2026/APO Group/ -- The National Football League (NFL) () will host the 2026 NFL Flag Championship Ghana on Friday, 27 November 2026, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra, bringing together teams for a day of competitive flag football.
The event will begin with an opening ceremony, followed by matches throughout the day, culminating in the championship games and award ceremony.
Media representatives are invited to attend and cover the championship, including the placement matches, final matches and awards ceremony. There will also be opportunities to interview NFL representatives, including Osi Umenyiora, NFL Legend and Afia Law, Senior Manager, International Flag Football at the National Football League, as well as members of the Ghana National Team.
The event will begin with an opening ceremony, followed by matches throughout the day, culminating in the championship games and award ceremony.
Media representatives are invited to attend and cover the championship, including the placement matches, final matches and awards ceremony. There will also be opportunities to interview NFL representatives, including Osi Umenyiora, NFL Legend and Afia Law, Senior Manager, International Flag Football at the National Football League, as well as members of the Ghana National Team.
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