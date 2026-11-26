African Energy Chamber’s NJ Ayuk Signs United States (U.S.) Deal to Author Book Detailing Niger’a’s Energy Resurgence
(MENAFN- APO Group) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, November 25, 2026/ -- NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (, has entered into an agreement with a U.S. publishing house to author a book on the history, reform and future of Nigeria's oil and gas industry, after six months of research and writing. Following his May 2026 study of Angola's petroleum turnaround, Ayuk turns to Africa's top oil producer, assessing how the responsible development of Nigeria's hydrocarbon resources can strengthen energy security and drive industrialization across the country.
Tentatively titled Trillions at Play: Nigeria’s Energy Future and the Rise of Independents, the book will examine Nigeria’s potential to become Africa’s first trillion-dollar economy, the emergence of independent energy producers and the policy choices required to deliver a durable national turnaround.
It will also examine Nigeria’s energy sector and its broader economic transformation, delving into nearly seven decades of Nigeria's petroleum industry beginning with the first commercial discovery at Oloibiri in 1956. It will examine the milestones and setbacks that shaped the industry, along with the reforms that have repositioned it for growth, and will draw lessons for other African producers.
At the heart of the book is the rise of Nigeria's indigenous companies and the country's strategic pivot toward gas. The 2021 Petroleum Industry Act has given the sector a new legal and fiscal footing, and Nigeria's crude output has met its OPEC quota for six consecutive months. With gas reserves estimated at 215.19 trillion cubic feet, the largest in Africa, the country is positioning gas as the foundation of its industrial growth.
This transformative shift can already be seen across the entire industry. Looking at the massive 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery in Lekki, which is ramping up production and expanding even further. At the same time, local leaders like Seplat Energy, Renaissance Africa Energy, and Oando are closing major multi-billion-dollar onshore and shallow-water deals thanks to the new PIA regulatory framework. On top of that, key gas projects including the AKK pipeline and the ANOH Gas Processing Plant, together with NLNG Train 7 are finally turning Nigeria's huge gas reserves into real domestic power, industrial growth, and export income.
“For six months I have been deeply immersed in this project, tracing the long arc of Nigeria's oil and gas journey. The more I research, analyze and write, the more excited I become. We are witnessing a monumental turnaround story, a legal, regulatory and industrial renaissance. After publishing three best-sellers in the United States over the last ten years, I am convinced this will be my most significant work yet,” says Ayuk, adding “I want to thank the many Nigerians and industry experts who have allowed me to interview them over the last six months and shared invaluable data to inform my research as I take this project forward."
Trillions at Play will connect Nigeria’s energy resources to the larger forces shaping its future from investment and industrial policy to national sovereignty, technological change and the lives of the people whose prosperity depends on energy. The book is intended to be both an authoritative account of Nigeria’s energy ambitions and a compelling story of a nation standing at a consequential economic crossroads.
What makes the publication unique is the way that it will draw on the narrative quality with vivid scene-setting, memorable character portraits and elegant, human-centered reportage. The result will both an authoritative account of Nigeria’s energy ambitions and a compelling story of a nation standing at a consequential economic crossroads.
“As Nigeria seeks to convert its natural-resource wealth into broad-based prosperity, Trillions at Play will ask a defining question: can the country move from the promise of energy abundance to the reality of economic independence?,” Ayuk notes.
The book will join Ayuk's previous works, including Big Barrels: African Oil and Gas and the Quest for Prosperity (2017), Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals (2019), A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix (2023) and Crude Oil: Power, Turnaround and Transformation in Angola (2026).
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.
SOURCE
African Energy Chamber
Tentatively titled Trillions at Play: Nigeria’s Energy Future and the Rise of Independents, the book will examine Nigeria’s potential to become Africa’s first trillion-dollar economy, the emergence of independent energy producers and the policy choices required to deliver a durable national turnaround.
It will also examine Nigeria’s energy sector and its broader economic transformation, delving into nearly seven decades of Nigeria's petroleum industry beginning with the first commercial discovery at Oloibiri in 1956. It will examine the milestones and setbacks that shaped the industry, along with the reforms that have repositioned it for growth, and will draw lessons for other African producers.
At the heart of the book is the rise of Nigeria's indigenous companies and the country's strategic pivot toward gas. The 2021 Petroleum Industry Act has given the sector a new legal and fiscal footing, and Nigeria's crude output has met its OPEC quota for six consecutive months. With gas reserves estimated at 215.19 trillion cubic feet, the largest in Africa, the country is positioning gas as the foundation of its industrial growth.
This transformative shift can already be seen across the entire industry. Looking at the massive 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery in Lekki, which is ramping up production and expanding even further. At the same time, local leaders like Seplat Energy, Renaissance Africa Energy, and Oando are closing major multi-billion-dollar onshore and shallow-water deals thanks to the new PIA regulatory framework. On top of that, key gas projects including the AKK pipeline and the ANOH Gas Processing Plant, together with NLNG Train 7 are finally turning Nigeria's huge gas reserves into real domestic power, industrial growth, and export income.
“For six months I have been deeply immersed in this project, tracing the long arc of Nigeria's oil and gas journey. The more I research, analyze and write, the more excited I become. We are witnessing a monumental turnaround story, a legal, regulatory and industrial renaissance. After publishing three best-sellers in the United States over the last ten years, I am convinced this will be my most significant work yet,” says Ayuk, adding “I want to thank the many Nigerians and industry experts who have allowed me to interview them over the last six months and shared invaluable data to inform my research as I take this project forward."
Trillions at Play will connect Nigeria’s energy resources to the larger forces shaping its future from investment and industrial policy to national sovereignty, technological change and the lives of the people whose prosperity depends on energy. The book is intended to be both an authoritative account of Nigeria’s energy ambitions and a compelling story of a nation standing at a consequential economic crossroads.
What makes the publication unique is the way that it will draw on the narrative quality with vivid scene-setting, memorable character portraits and elegant, human-centered reportage. The result will both an authoritative account of Nigeria’s energy ambitions and a compelling story of a nation standing at a consequential economic crossroads.
“As Nigeria seeks to convert its natural-resource wealth into broad-based prosperity, Trillions at Play will ask a defining question: can the country move from the promise of energy abundance to the reality of economic independence?,” Ayuk notes.
The book will join Ayuk's previous works, including Big Barrels: African Oil and Gas and the Quest for Prosperity (2017), Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals (2019), A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix (2023) and Crude Oil: Power, Turnaround and Transformation in Angola (2026).
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.
SOURCE
African Energy Chamber
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