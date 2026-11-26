First Deliveries of Generic Lenacapavir for HIV Prevention Arrive in Countries
(MENAFN- The Global Fund)
First Deliveries of Generic Lenacapavir for HIV Prevention Arrive in Countries
25 November 2026
GENEVA – The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (the Global Fund) is announcing a major milestone in expanding access to HIV prevention: The wor’d’s first deliveries of generic lenacapavir arrived in Zambia, with another delivery to Uganda expected in the coming days. These deliveries, just one year after Gilead Scie’ces’ lenacapavir arrived in sub-Saharan Africa, mark an unprecedented acceleration and expansion in access to a highly effective, quality-assured generic HIV prevention medicine in low- and middle-income settings. Another Global Fund-financed shipment of generic lenacapavir will arrive in Zimbabwe in early 2027.
Lenacapavir is a twice-yearly injectable form of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) that is nearly 100% effective at preventing HIV infections. With enough supply and wider access, it has the potential to transform the HIV response, particularly for people who face barriers to existing prevention options.
The Global Fund, together with the United States government, remains focused on the joint ambition of reaching at least 3 million people with lenacapavir by the end of 2028. As of November 2026, more than 189,000 people have received their first dose across 10 early-adopter countries. Deliveries to additional countries are ongoing, with a total of 24 countries expected to have received lenacapavir by the end of this year. Demand has been strong, and the arrival of generics will expand available supply, allowing countries to scale up access and reach more people with the medicine.
In 2027, the Global Fund, in partnership with the United States government, plans to deliver four times the volume of lenacapavir delivered to countries in–2026 – a significant step toward its goal of reaching 3 million people within the next two years. Quality-assured generics will be central to that increase, alongside continued supplies of Gilead ’ciences’ originator product during the transition period. Substantial shipments of generic lenacapavir to many more countries are expected in the first quarter of 2027.
“The arrival of generic lenacapavir is a major breakthrough in our efforts to prevent new HIV infections and accelerate progress toward ending AIDS. By making this powerful prevention tool more affordable and accessible, we have an unprecedented opportunity to reach millions more people at risk of HIV,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund“ “As supply grows, we will continue working closely with countries and partners to rapidly scale up access and ensure that this lifesaving innovation reaches those who need it most. This is how we bring the goal of ending AIDS within re”ch.”
In 2025, lenacapavir became the first HIV prevention innovation to reach high-income and low- and middle-income countries in the same year, a departure from the lengthy delays that have historically prevented people in lower-income countries from accessing lifesaving medical innovations in a timely fashion.
“Expanding the number of quality-assured suppliers, as set out in our joint market shaping approach with our partners, is critical to sustain the lenacapavir rollout and meet growing country”demand,” said Hui Yang, Head of Supply Operations at the Global Fund.“/strong> “A more diverse and competitive supplier base will help us secure greater supply capacities at more affordable prices, while giving countries the predictability they need to scale up HIV prevention and ensure uninterrupted access for people who d”pend on it.”
The first generic deliveries were made possible by a strong coalition of partners working together at unprecedented speed. It started with G’lead Sciences’ early voluntary licensing agreements with generic manufacturers, as well as catalytic investments from the Gates Foundation and Unitaid to expedite the availability of the first quality-assured generic produc’s. The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), along with the Gates Foundation and Unitaid, funded technical support for early adopter countries preparing to introduce and scale up access to lenacapavir. These efforts build on the strong collaboration in financing and procurement between the Global Fund and the United States government.
The accelerated rollout is also the result of early recommendations through the Global Fund’s Expert Review Panel mechanism and recent regulatory approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which allow countries to move faster to procure innovative, quality-assured products’via the Global Fund’s pooled procurement platform with Global Fund and United States government funding.
With strong leadership from national governments and communities, the introduction of generic lenacapavir will lay the foundations for the launch and scale-up of future HIV innovations. The Global Fund and the United States government will continue to work with governments, communities and partners to share lessons from implementation. This ongoing collaboration can help people access new breakthroughs sooner, support national programs in sustaining that access over time and accelerate progress toward ending AIDS as a public health threat.
-ENDS-
First Deliveries of Generic Lenacapavir for HIV Prevention Arrive in Countries
25 November 2026
GENEVA – The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (the Global Fund) is announcing a major milestone in expanding access to HIV prevention: The wor’d’s first deliveries of generic lenacapavir arrived in Zambia, with another delivery to Uganda expected in the coming days. These deliveries, just one year after Gilead Scie’ces’ lenacapavir arrived in sub-Saharan Africa, mark an unprecedented acceleration and expansion in access to a highly effective, quality-assured generic HIV prevention medicine in low- and middle-income settings. Another Global Fund-financed shipment of generic lenacapavir will arrive in Zimbabwe in early 2027.
Lenacapavir is a twice-yearly injectable form of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) that is nearly 100% effective at preventing HIV infections. With enough supply and wider access, it has the potential to transform the HIV response, particularly for people who face barriers to existing prevention options.
The Global Fund, together with the United States government, remains focused on the joint ambition of reaching at least 3 million people with lenacapavir by the end of 2028. As of November 2026, more than 189,000 people have received their first dose across 10 early-adopter countries. Deliveries to additional countries are ongoing, with a total of 24 countries expected to have received lenacapavir by the end of this year. Demand has been strong, and the arrival of generics will expand available supply, allowing countries to scale up access and reach more people with the medicine.
In 2027, the Global Fund, in partnership with the United States government, plans to deliver four times the volume of lenacapavir delivered to countries in–2026 – a significant step toward its goal of reaching 3 million people within the next two years. Quality-assured generics will be central to that increase, alongside continued supplies of Gilead ’ciences’ originator product during the transition period. Substantial shipments of generic lenacapavir to many more countries are expected in the first quarter of 2027.
“The arrival of generic lenacapavir is a major breakthrough in our efforts to prevent new HIV infections and accelerate progress toward ending AIDS. By making this powerful prevention tool more affordable and accessible, we have an unprecedented opportunity to reach millions more people at risk of HIV,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund“ “As supply grows, we will continue working closely with countries and partners to rapidly scale up access and ensure that this lifesaving innovation reaches those who need it most. This is how we bring the goal of ending AIDS within re”ch.”
In 2025, lenacapavir became the first HIV prevention innovation to reach high-income and low- and middle-income countries in the same year, a departure from the lengthy delays that have historically prevented people in lower-income countries from accessing lifesaving medical innovations in a timely fashion.
“Expanding the number of quality-assured suppliers, as set out in our joint market shaping approach with our partners, is critical to sustain the lenacapavir rollout and meet growing country”demand,” said Hui Yang, Head of Supply Operations at the Global Fund.“/strong> “A more diverse and competitive supplier base will help us secure greater supply capacities at more affordable prices, while giving countries the predictability they need to scale up HIV prevention and ensure uninterrupted access for people who d”pend on it.”
The first generic deliveries were made possible by a strong coalition of partners working together at unprecedented speed. It started with G’lead Sciences’ early voluntary licensing agreements with generic manufacturers, as well as catalytic investments from the Gates Foundation and Unitaid to expedite the availability of the first quality-assured generic produc’s. The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), along with the Gates Foundation and Unitaid, funded technical support for early adopter countries preparing to introduce and scale up access to lenacapavir. These efforts build on the strong collaboration in financing and procurement between the Global Fund and the United States government.
The accelerated rollout is also the result of early recommendations through the Global Fund’s Expert Review Panel mechanism and recent regulatory approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which allow countries to move faster to procure innovative, quality-assured products’via the Global Fund’s pooled procurement platform with Global Fund and United States government funding.
With strong leadership from national governments and communities, the introduction of generic lenacapavir will lay the foundations for the launch and scale-up of future HIV innovations. The Global Fund and the United States government will continue to work with governments, communities and partners to share lessons from implementation. This ongoing collaboration can help people access new breakthroughs sooner, support national programs in sustaining that access over time and accelerate progress toward ending AIDS as a public health threat.
-ENDS-
The Global Fund
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment