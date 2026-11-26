Gold Rebounds After Breaking Below $3,500 but US Interest Rate Expectations Remain a Significant Hurdle
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)
Written by Linh Tran, Market Analyst at XS
During y’sterday’s US session on November 25, gold briefly broke below $3,500 per ounce, falling to aro–nd $3,430–$3,440, its lowest level since August 2025, before rebounding t– the $3,570–$3,580 per ounce area where it is trading now.
Gold rebounded nearly $120 in just a few hours even as US economic data continued to support the case for a Fed rate hike. This shows that buyers have stepped in at lower prices, while the recovery in the US stock market has also helped ease pressure on the precious metal. However, it is still too early to expect a sustained rally. For now, the current rise should be seen as a much-needed short-term technical rebound after a decline lasting more than two weeks.
Pressure on gold began to build in mid-November, when US inflation data and comments from Fed officials made markets increasingly confident of a rate hike this December. The US dollar strengthened, while technology stocks, particularly those tied to AI, came under considerable pressure.
Gold lost more than 9% last week, its second consecutive weekly decline. It is possible that some funds shifted from the precious metal to the equity market, where substantial losses may have left investors needing to post additional margin. At the same time, global gold ETFs recorded net outflows of around $2.15 billion, with North America alone accounting for nearly $1.3 billion. Gold was therefore under selling pressure from investors who needed cash, from capital moving elsewhere and from the funds themselves.
Dip buyers have stepped in this week, as yesterday’s sharp price swings showed, but buyers generally remain quite sensitive to market moves.
What makes me cautious about the rebound to $3,5–0–$3,580 is the outlook for US interest rates beyond December. Before the PCE report was released, the market was pricing in roughly a 96% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike at its next meeting. Yeste’day’s report showed that consumer prices, as measured by the PCE price index, rose 0.3% in October, more slowly than the 0.5% increase in September, but annual inflation rose from 3.6% to 3.8%. On the same day, third-quarter GDP growth was revised up from 3.4% to 4.3%.
With inflation still high and the US economy growing faster than initially estimated, the Fed still has room to raise rates again early next year in addition to a December hike. That possibility will influence whether yields can continue to fall and support gold prices.
Over the next few sessions, I lean toward the view that gold could revisit the $3,500 per ounce area, which now serves as an underlying support level. Buying early in the week showed that lower prices have started to attract buyers, but both recent rebounds came when the US dollar softened or selling pressure on Wall Street eased.
Looking a few weeks ahead, I will be watching the November jobs report. If both hiring and wage growth slow, the market will have a more concrete reason to scale back expectations for further Fed tightening after December. Gold would then stand a considerably better chance of holding on to its recent gains.
Written by Linh Tran, Market Analyst at XS
During y’sterday’s US session on November 25, gold briefly broke below $3,500 per ounce, falling to aro–nd $3,430–$3,440, its lowest level since August 2025, before rebounding t– the $3,570–$3,580 per ounce area where it is trading now.
Gold rebounded nearly $120 in just a few hours even as US economic data continued to support the case for a Fed rate hike. This shows that buyers have stepped in at lower prices, while the recovery in the US stock market has also helped ease pressure on the precious metal. However, it is still too early to expect a sustained rally. For now, the current rise should be seen as a much-needed short-term technical rebound after a decline lasting more than two weeks.
Pressure on gold began to build in mid-November, when US inflation data and comments from Fed officials made markets increasingly confident of a rate hike this December. The US dollar strengthened, while technology stocks, particularly those tied to AI, came under considerable pressure.
Gold lost more than 9% last week, its second consecutive weekly decline. It is possible that some funds shifted from the precious metal to the equity market, where substantial losses may have left investors needing to post additional margin. At the same time, global gold ETFs recorded net outflows of around $2.15 billion, with North America alone accounting for nearly $1.3 billion. Gold was therefore under selling pressure from investors who needed cash, from capital moving elsewhere and from the funds themselves.
Dip buyers have stepped in this week, as yesterday’s sharp price swings showed, but buyers generally remain quite sensitive to market moves.
What makes me cautious about the rebound to $3,5–0–$3,580 is the outlook for US interest rates beyond December. Before the PCE report was released, the market was pricing in roughly a 96% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike at its next meeting. Yeste’day’s report showed that consumer prices, as measured by the PCE price index, rose 0.3% in October, more slowly than the 0.5% increase in September, but annual inflation rose from 3.6% to 3.8%. On the same day, third-quarter GDP growth was revised up from 3.4% to 4.3%.
With inflation still high and the US economy growing faster than initially estimated, the Fed still has room to raise rates again early next year in addition to a December hike. That possibility will influence whether yields can continue to fall and support gold prices.
Over the next few sessions, I lean toward the view that gold could revisit the $3,500 per ounce area, which now serves as an underlying support level. Buying early in the week showed that lower prices have started to attract buyers, but both recent rebounds came when the US dollar softened or selling pressure on Wall Street eased.
Looking a few weeks ahead, I will be watching the November jobs report. If both hiring and wage growth slow, the market will have a more concrete reason to scale back expectations for further Fed tightening after December. Gold would then stand a considerably better chance of holding on to its recent gains.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment