Dubai’s Prestigious MasterMind Awards Comes to India, Hyderabad to Honour Healthcare, Pharma, Wellness and Academic Leaders
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Hyderabad: Bringing an internationally established platform for leadership, excellence and innovation to India, India’s Next MasterMind Awards & Summit 2026 will be held on December 11, 2026, at Radisson Blu, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Originating in Dubai, the prestigious awards platform will bring together distinguished personalities, industry leaders, medical professionals, entrepreneurs, academicians and innovators from healthcare, pharmaceuticals, wellness, digital health and education to celebrate excellence and recognise outstanding contributions to society.
With a legacy spanning 14 years, the MasterMind Awards platform has established an international presence by recognising exceptional individuals and organisations across diverse industries. Having honoured leaders from over 60 industries and achieved media visibility across more than 200 countries, the platform is now expanding its presence in India, creating opportunities for Indian professionals, entrepreneurs and institutions to gain international recognition.
The India edition is being spearheaded by Dr. Navana Kundu, Founder of India’s Next MasterMind Awards & Summit, a bestselling author, experienced therapist, entrepreneur and TEDx speaker, along with Dr. Mansoor Al Obeidli, Co-Founder of the India edition and Founder and President of the UAE’s Next MasterMind Awards. An Emirati medical doctor and global cultural ambassador, Dr. Al Obeidli has been instrumental in developing the platform and bringing together distinguished personalities from different industries and countries.
Among the major highlights of the Hyderabad edition will be the presentation of the prestigious MasterMind Shiromani Award to two eminent personalities from the Indian medical fraternity, Dr. Suri Srimathi and Dr. B. S. Ajaikumar, who will also grace the occasion as guests of honour and keynote speakers.
Dr. Suri Srimathi, a distinguished 92-year-old obstetrician and gynaecologist, has dedicated her life to maternal healthcare and has delivered more than 200,000 babies during her remarkable medical career, which began in 1959. Her extraordinary contribution to healthcare and generations of families has earned her international recognition.
Dr. B. S. Ajaikumar, an internationally renowned medical oncologist and Founder and Chairman of HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. (HCG), has played a significant role in transforming cancer care in India. His contributions towards advancing oncology, strengthening healthcare infrastructure and improving access to specialised cancer treatment have made him a prominent figure in the global healthcare sector.
The summit will also feature keynote addresses by Arya Kakollu, Founder and CEO of ARK Leafora Earth Leaves India Pvt. Ltd., and A. J. S. Prakash, Co-Founder and Head of Operations of Little Florets School, bringing perspectives from entrepreneurship, wellness, education and leadership.
Dr. Navana Kundu, Founder, India’s Next MasterMind Awards & Summit, said, “India is home to exceptional talent, visionary leaders and institutions that are making remarkable contributions to healthcare, pharmaceuticals, wellness, education and digital innovation. By bringing the MasterMind Awards platform to India, we aim to celebrate their achievements, provide them with international recognition and create meaningful opportunities for global collaboration. Our vision is to build a platform that not only honours excellence but also inspires future leaders to drive innovation, improve lives and contribute to a healthier and better world.”
Beyond recognising individual achievements, India’s Next MasterMind Awards & Summit 2026 aims to encourage meaningful discussions around the future of healthcare, pharmaceutical innovation, preventive healthcare, holistic wellness, digital transformation, education and leadership. The summit will provide a platform for knowledge exchange, professional networking, international collaborations and discussions on emerging opportunities across these sectors.
The platform is supported by a distinguished International Advisory Board comprising eminent professionals from healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business, academia and international relations. The advisory board includes Kewal Handa, former Managing Director of Pfizer India and Chairman of Borosil Scientific Ltd.; Dr. Daniel Sipple, Founder of Acies Needle; Dr. Rashad Haddad, President of the World Academy of Regenerative and Aesthetic Gynecology; Ravi Tipparaju, an experienced healthcare workforce development consultant; Dr. Swagatika Mishra, Joint Director, International Collaborations, MGM Institute of Health Sciences; Khaled Diab, CEO of Nefsy and President of Rotary Club of Dubai Cosmopolitan; and Dr. Nidal Abou Zaki, Founder and Managing Director of Orient Planet Group.
Approach Entertainment and Go Spiritual have joined India’s Next MasterMind Awards & Summit 2026 as the official PR and Branding Partners. VSG Group has joined as the Supporting Partner, while ARK Leafora Earth Leaves India Pvt. Ltd. is the Brand Partner and Radisson Blu, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, is the Hospitality Partner.
The Hyderabad edition marks an important milestone in the international expansion of the MasterMind Awards platform. With India emerging as a major global centre for healthcare, pharmaceuticals, medical innovation, wellness and technology, the initiative seeks to highlight the achievements of Indian leaders and institutions while strengthening their engagement with the international community.
As part of its expansion plans in India, the platform will also host India’s Next MasterMind Awards & Summit 2027 in Delhi, focusing on healthcare, pharmaceuticals, wellness, digital health and academic leadership. The organisers are also planning the India Spiritual Leaders Awards 2027 in Delhi, recognising distinguished contributions to spirituality, wellness, humanitarian initiatives and social transformation.
Through its India editions, the MasterMind Awards platform aims to build a sustained international network of visionary leaders, innovators and institutions whose work contributes to professional excellence, human well-being and positive societal change.
With a legacy spanning 14 years, the MasterMind Awards platform has established an international presence by recognising exceptional individuals and organisations across diverse industries. Having honoured leaders from over 60 industries and achieved media visibility across more than 200 countries, the platform is now expanding its presence in India, creating opportunities for Indian professionals, entrepreneurs and institutions to gain international recognition.
The India edition is being spearheaded by Dr. Navana Kundu, Founder of India’s Next MasterMind Awards & Summit, a bestselling author, experienced therapist, entrepreneur and TEDx speaker, along with Dr. Mansoor Al Obeidli, Co-Founder of the India edition and Founder and President of the UAE’s Next MasterMind Awards. An Emirati medical doctor and global cultural ambassador, Dr. Al Obeidli has been instrumental in developing the platform and bringing together distinguished personalities from different industries and countries.
Among the major highlights of the Hyderabad edition will be the presentation of the prestigious MasterMind Shiromani Award to two eminent personalities from the Indian medical fraternity, Dr. Suri Srimathi and Dr. B. S. Ajaikumar, who will also grace the occasion as guests of honour and keynote speakers.
Dr. Suri Srimathi, a distinguished 92-year-old obstetrician and gynaecologist, has dedicated her life to maternal healthcare and has delivered more than 200,000 babies during her remarkable medical career, which began in 1959. Her extraordinary contribution to healthcare and generations of families has earned her international recognition.
Dr. B. S. Ajaikumar, an internationally renowned medical oncologist and Founder and Chairman of HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. (HCG), has played a significant role in transforming cancer care in India. His contributions towards advancing oncology, strengthening healthcare infrastructure and improving access to specialised cancer treatment have made him a prominent figure in the global healthcare sector.
The summit will also feature keynote addresses by Arya Kakollu, Founder and CEO of ARK Leafora Earth Leaves India Pvt. Ltd., and A. J. S. Prakash, Co-Founder and Head of Operations of Little Florets School, bringing perspectives from entrepreneurship, wellness, education and leadership.
Dr. Navana Kundu, Founder, India’s Next MasterMind Awards & Summit, said, “India is home to exceptional talent, visionary leaders and institutions that are making remarkable contributions to healthcare, pharmaceuticals, wellness, education and digital innovation. By bringing the MasterMind Awards platform to India, we aim to celebrate their achievements, provide them with international recognition and create meaningful opportunities for global collaboration. Our vision is to build a platform that not only honours excellence but also inspires future leaders to drive innovation, improve lives and contribute to a healthier and better world.”
Beyond recognising individual achievements, India’s Next MasterMind Awards & Summit 2026 aims to encourage meaningful discussions around the future of healthcare, pharmaceutical innovation, preventive healthcare, holistic wellness, digital transformation, education and leadership. The summit will provide a platform for knowledge exchange, professional networking, international collaborations and discussions on emerging opportunities across these sectors.
The platform is supported by a distinguished International Advisory Board comprising eminent professionals from healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business, academia and international relations. The advisory board includes Kewal Handa, former Managing Director of Pfizer India and Chairman of Borosil Scientific Ltd.; Dr. Daniel Sipple, Founder of Acies Needle; Dr. Rashad Haddad, President of the World Academy of Regenerative and Aesthetic Gynecology; Ravi Tipparaju, an experienced healthcare workforce development consultant; Dr. Swagatika Mishra, Joint Director, International Collaborations, MGM Institute of Health Sciences; Khaled Diab, CEO of Nefsy and President of Rotary Club of Dubai Cosmopolitan; and Dr. Nidal Abou Zaki, Founder and Managing Director of Orient Planet Group.
Approach Entertainment and Go Spiritual have joined India’s Next MasterMind Awards & Summit 2026 as the official PR and Branding Partners. VSG Group has joined as the Supporting Partner, while ARK Leafora Earth Leaves India Pvt. Ltd. is the Brand Partner and Radisson Blu, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, is the Hospitality Partner.
The Hyderabad edition marks an important milestone in the international expansion of the MasterMind Awards platform. With India emerging as a major global centre for healthcare, pharmaceuticals, medical innovation, wellness and technology, the initiative seeks to highlight the achievements of Indian leaders and institutions while strengthening their engagement with the international community.
As part of its expansion plans in India, the platform will also host India’s Next MasterMind Awards & Summit 2027 in Delhi, focusing on healthcare, pharmaceuticals, wellness, digital health and academic leadership. The organisers are also planning the India Spiritual Leaders Awards 2027 in Delhi, recognising distinguished contributions to spirituality, wellness, humanitarian initiatives and social transformation.
Through its India editions, the MasterMind Awards platform aims to build a sustained international network of visionary leaders, innovators and institutions whose work contributes to professional excellence, human well-being and positive societal change.
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