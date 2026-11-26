Industry leaders build case for balanced use of AI in construction at Big 5 Global
(MENAFN- Action PR) Industry leaders build case for balanced use of AI in construction at Big 5 Global
•AI and robotics take focus as construction leaders discuss technology's role in improving productivity, safety and project delivery
•Azraq takes first place in the Startup City Pitch Competition, followed by Infrared City and Benetics AI
•Emeko Robotics + AI showcases nine construction robots, while ESPA Middle East launches its new brand, ESPA Leaders
Dubai, UAE, 26 November 2026: Day 3 of Big 5 Global 2026 brought together industry professionals , technology specialists and entrepreneurs for CPD-certified discussions at Big 5 Talks, alongside startup showcases and exhibitor launches highlighting developments across construction. Topics ranged from the practical application of AI and the role of human judgement in design to the importance of adaptable, people-centred urban environments and the commercial potential of emerging technologies.
AI will help not replace critical thinking in construction
During the panel discussion Defining What Remains Human in the Age of AI-Assisted Design, Alexander Drachenberg, Head of Design at SOM, and Sasha Mijic, Associate Principal at Woods Bagot, explored how AI is being integrated into architectural practice. The speakers highlighted the importance of human judgement, critical thinking and professional responsibility as the technology becomes more widely used in design.
Discussing the skills needed by future architects, Drachenberg stressed the value of learning design fundamentals through manual drawing, explaining this helps students understand what makes a good floor plan and how spaces relate to one another. The session was moderated by Dr Sabrina Durling-Jones, Assistant Professor of Design with AI at Heriot-Watt University Dubai.
Designing for everyday liveability
In a discussion titled Designing Mixed-Use Communities for Everyday Life, Amir Idiatulin, CEO and Founder of IND; Ruben Pelaez, Associate Director at Aedas; and Mithun Paul Varghese, Director at LWK + Partners, highlighted the importance of designing developments around the needs of the people who live in them. They emphasised the value of integrating shared spaces, pocket parks and pedestrian connectivity to create accessible, connected neighbourhoods rather than standalone destinations.
The panellists also called for greater flexibility in urban design to accommodate changing community needs, from adaptable ground-floor retail spaces that can be converted into clinics or nurseries to shaded pedestrian routes suited to the Gulf's climate. Varghese added that successful communities should support different generations and everyday routines, with their long-term appeal measured by whether residents continue to choose to live there years after completion.
Startup City highlights entrepreneurs and solutions with purpose
Startup City Talks and Pitch Competition Stage explored the opportunities for emerging businesses to contribute to construction, with discussions highlighting the importance of commercially viable solutions that address real industry needs.
In a fireside chat titled Emerging tech spotlight: Future opportunities, Dr Maged Elhawary, Founder & Managing Director, Analytica and Aya Zaghnin, CEO, NeoCity, discussed the role of technology and innovation in construction with moderator Lee Clark.
Elhawary noted that 90% of the current technology in use had been adapted from other industries, which is a benefit because the sector can adopt what is proven and choose tech fit for purpose. “The world will always need construction and Startup City shows there is clear need and appetite for fresh ideas and innovation. Startups with a purpose will always win,” he said.
The importance of helping startups move beyond their home markets was also explored in a session titled From Home Market to Global Market: How National Agencies Help Innovators Scale. Christian Garma Santander, Economic and Trade Counsellor, Embassy of Spain in the UAE and Annita Triposkoufi, Director, SME & Major Exports, Enterprise Greece, discussed how national agencies support businesses seeking international growth.
Santander spoke about how his team maps Spain’s start-up landscape, helps companies scale, connects them with investors and runs challenges that invite companies to take part. He urged startups looking to come to the region to be prepared to compete on price and with a solution that brings value. A view echoed by Triposkoufi, who added that startup success depends on the interest in the market.
The Startup City Pitch Competition recognized three emerging businesses, with Azraq taking first place, followed by Infrared City in second place and Benetics AI in third.
Upon winning, Alexandra Coleman, CEO, Azraq, said: “I’m delighted. As a founder, you have to be resilient and optimistic while also remaining realistic, because it is a tough competition out there. I presented last year and learned a lot from the judges I spoke to, so it’s exciting to see that we’ve come a long way in the last 12 months.”
Azraq's recognition reflects the growing role of technology-led businesses in addressing challenges across the built environment. The AI-powered risk intelligence startup focuses on digital and critical infrastructure, highlighting the range of applications emerging businesses are bringing to the construction sector. This focus on practical innovation was also evident across the exhibition floor, where established companies showcased new technologies and solutions for the industry.
Exhibitors showcase robotics and new solutions for the built environment
Alongside the discussions and startup showcases, exhibitors highlighted technologies and products responding to changing construction and building management requirements.
Hong Kong-based Emeko Robotics + AI returned to Big 5 Global for its second year, with a larger stand and nine construction robots on display, its biggest line-up to date. The robots undertake labour-intensive tasks such as tile laying and rebar tying, with the company targeting projects across the UAE and wider GCC as regional construction activity expands.
Dr Prof. Michael Leung, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Emeko Robotics + AI, said: "Robotics is the future of construction. It improves quality, productivity and efficiency and most importantly, it makes the job safer for workers, who no longer have to kneel for hours laying tiles or tying rebar. This year's response at the event has been stronger and we want to bring this technology to the UAE and the GCC to support their airports, cities and new metropolitan areas."
Meanwhile, ESPA Middle East, the regional subsidiary of Spanish water solutions company ESPA, launched its new brand ESPA Leaders at Big 5 Global. The brand responds to growing demand for water treatment and swimming pool maintenance services across the region.
Neelivethil Rajeev, Managing Director, MENA & APAC, ESPA Middle East, said: "ESPA has been in this market for 40 years. We operate across 33 countries from Dubai and we saw a gap in maintenance for thousands of buildings. More expatriates are taking on DIY projects and water treatment and swimming pool maintenance are growing fast. ESPA Leaders was created to meet that demand." He added: "At Big 5 Global, clients from 22 countries came to us. The event gives us the right place to build partnerships."
Big 5 Global runs until Thursday, 26 November, at Dubai World Trade Centre. Registration remains open on-site.
– ENDS –
•AI and robotics take focus as construction leaders discuss technology's role in improving productivity, safety and project delivery
•Azraq takes first place in the Startup City Pitch Competition, followed by Infrared City and Benetics AI
•Emeko Robotics + AI showcases nine construction robots, while ESPA Middle East launches its new brand, ESPA Leaders
Dubai, UAE, 26 November 2026: Day 3 of Big 5 Global 2026 brought together industry professionals , technology specialists and entrepreneurs for CPD-certified discussions at Big 5 Talks, alongside startup showcases and exhibitor launches highlighting developments across construction. Topics ranged from the practical application of AI and the role of human judgement in design to the importance of adaptable, people-centred urban environments and the commercial potential of emerging technologies.
AI will help not replace critical thinking in construction
During the panel discussion Defining What Remains Human in the Age of AI-Assisted Design, Alexander Drachenberg, Head of Design at SOM, and Sasha Mijic, Associate Principal at Woods Bagot, explored how AI is being integrated into architectural practice. The speakers highlighted the importance of human judgement, critical thinking and professional responsibility as the technology becomes more widely used in design.
Discussing the skills needed by future architects, Drachenberg stressed the value of learning design fundamentals through manual drawing, explaining this helps students understand what makes a good floor plan and how spaces relate to one another. The session was moderated by Dr Sabrina Durling-Jones, Assistant Professor of Design with AI at Heriot-Watt University Dubai.
Designing for everyday liveability
In a discussion titled Designing Mixed-Use Communities for Everyday Life, Amir Idiatulin, CEO and Founder of IND; Ruben Pelaez, Associate Director at Aedas; and Mithun Paul Varghese, Director at LWK + Partners, highlighted the importance of designing developments around the needs of the people who live in them. They emphasised the value of integrating shared spaces, pocket parks and pedestrian connectivity to create accessible, connected neighbourhoods rather than standalone destinations.
The panellists also called for greater flexibility in urban design to accommodate changing community needs, from adaptable ground-floor retail spaces that can be converted into clinics or nurseries to shaded pedestrian routes suited to the Gulf's climate. Varghese added that successful communities should support different generations and everyday routines, with their long-term appeal measured by whether residents continue to choose to live there years after completion.
Startup City highlights entrepreneurs and solutions with purpose
Startup City Talks and Pitch Competition Stage explored the opportunities for emerging businesses to contribute to construction, with discussions highlighting the importance of commercially viable solutions that address real industry needs.
In a fireside chat titled Emerging tech spotlight: Future opportunities, Dr Maged Elhawary, Founder & Managing Director, Analytica and Aya Zaghnin, CEO, NeoCity, discussed the role of technology and innovation in construction with moderator Lee Clark.
Elhawary noted that 90% of the current technology in use had been adapted from other industries, which is a benefit because the sector can adopt what is proven and choose tech fit for purpose. “The world will always need construction and Startup City shows there is clear need and appetite for fresh ideas and innovation. Startups with a purpose will always win,” he said.
The importance of helping startups move beyond their home markets was also explored in a session titled From Home Market to Global Market: How National Agencies Help Innovators Scale. Christian Garma Santander, Economic and Trade Counsellor, Embassy of Spain in the UAE and Annita Triposkoufi, Director, SME & Major Exports, Enterprise Greece, discussed how national agencies support businesses seeking international growth.
Santander spoke about how his team maps Spain’s start-up landscape, helps companies scale, connects them with investors and runs challenges that invite companies to take part. He urged startups looking to come to the region to be prepared to compete on price and with a solution that brings value. A view echoed by Triposkoufi, who added that startup success depends on the interest in the market.
The Startup City Pitch Competition recognized three emerging businesses, with Azraq taking first place, followed by Infrared City in second place and Benetics AI in third.
Upon winning, Alexandra Coleman, CEO, Azraq, said: “I’m delighted. As a founder, you have to be resilient and optimistic while also remaining realistic, because it is a tough competition out there. I presented last year and learned a lot from the judges I spoke to, so it’s exciting to see that we’ve come a long way in the last 12 months.”
Azraq's recognition reflects the growing role of technology-led businesses in addressing challenges across the built environment. The AI-powered risk intelligence startup focuses on digital and critical infrastructure, highlighting the range of applications emerging businesses are bringing to the construction sector. This focus on practical innovation was also evident across the exhibition floor, where established companies showcased new technologies and solutions for the industry.
Exhibitors showcase robotics and new solutions for the built environment
Alongside the discussions and startup showcases, exhibitors highlighted technologies and products responding to changing construction and building management requirements.
Hong Kong-based Emeko Robotics + AI returned to Big 5 Global for its second year, with a larger stand and nine construction robots on display, its biggest line-up to date. The robots undertake labour-intensive tasks such as tile laying and rebar tying, with the company targeting projects across the UAE and wider GCC as regional construction activity expands.
Dr Prof. Michael Leung, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Emeko Robotics + AI, said: "Robotics is the future of construction. It improves quality, productivity and efficiency and most importantly, it makes the job safer for workers, who no longer have to kneel for hours laying tiles or tying rebar. This year's response at the event has been stronger and we want to bring this technology to the UAE and the GCC to support their airports, cities and new metropolitan areas."
Meanwhile, ESPA Middle East, the regional subsidiary of Spanish water solutions company ESPA, launched its new brand ESPA Leaders at Big 5 Global. The brand responds to growing demand for water treatment and swimming pool maintenance services across the region.
Neelivethil Rajeev, Managing Director, MENA & APAC, ESPA Middle East, said: "ESPA has been in this market for 40 years. We operate across 33 countries from Dubai and we saw a gap in maintenance for thousands of buildings. More expatriates are taking on DIY projects and water treatment and swimming pool maintenance are growing fast. ESPA Leaders was created to meet that demand." He added: "At Big 5 Global, clients from 22 countries came to us. The event gives us the right place to build partnerships."
Big 5 Global runs until Thursday, 26 November, at Dubai World Trade Centre. Registration remains open on-site.
– ENDS –
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