Algeco Middle East signs modular rental agreement with OEG
(MENAFN- IHC) Algeco Middle East signs modular rental agreement with OEG
Agreement supports the expansion of specialist modular infrastructure solutions for the oil and gas sector across the GCC
November 26, 2026, Dubai: Algeco Middle East, part of Modulaire Group, has entered into a rental agreement with international specialist offshore equipment and services provider OEG for the supply of modular units, supporting the growing demand for modular infrastructure across the region's oil and gas sector.
The agreement represents an important milestone for Algeco Middle East following its recent launch in Dubai. The initial units will be supplied to OEG on an extended rental basis, with the first phase planned from January 2027. The collaboration also sets the foundation for further expansion, with both companies outlining plans to progressively introduce additional modular units and increase the available Algeco rental fleet during 2027 and 2028.
Designed specifically for Middle East operating conditions, the new modular units will support a range of applications, including project offices, workforce accommodation, control rooms, welfare facilities and operational support spaces. The units will be made available to OEG's customers across the GCC, including major energy companies, oilfield service providers and industrial organisations.
The modular units have been designed by Algeco Middle East to OEG’s specifications, to meet the technical and operational requirements of the region's energy sector. Features include materials selected for enhanced fire performance, slip-resistant surfaces, high levels of thermal insulation suited to the Middle East climate, flexible electrical configurations with 50/60Hz capability and multiple lifting and handling options.
Jim Muldoon, General Manager of Algeco Middle East, said: "This agreement with OEG is an important step in establishing Algeco's presence in the Middle East and reflects the growing role of modular infrastructure in supporting the region's energy sector.
"By combining Algeco's international experience in modular design and engineering with OEG's established regional operations and industry expertise, we can deliver solutions that meet the specific requirements of customers operating in demanding environments. We look forward to building upon this collaboration as we expand our presence across the GCC."
OEG established its Middle East operations in 2008 and provides specialist equipment rental and modular solutions to the oil and gas industry. The company manages a regional fleet of more than 8,000 assets and operates an established service infrastructure supporting major oilfield service companies, EPC contractors and energy organisations across the GCC.
Under the agreement, Algeco Middle East will provide new modular units, while OEG will manage their deployment, rental, and ongoing support through its regional customer network and operating infrastructure. The units will complement OEG's existing specialist offshore equipment portfolio and extend its offering within the onshore modular market.
Chris Kleinhans, Regional Director Middle East at OEG, said: "We have been looking for some time at how we could expand our existing modular offering into this segment with the right international partner. It was important we worked with an organisation that shared OEG's commitment to safety, quality, and responsible operations, and those values were clearly aligned with Algeco from the outset.
"What has been particularly valuable is we have not simply taken an existing product and introduced it into the Middle East. Our teams have worked together through the engineering and design process to create a platform specifically suited to regional operating conditions.
"Over the many months we have worked on this project there has been a strong alignment in professional standards, attention to detail and the way both organisations approach challenges. That gives us confidence the opportunities extend well beyond the delivery of these initial units."
Part of Modulaire Group, Algeco has more than 70 years of experience providing temporary and permanent modular infrastructure. Its Middle East operations combine the group's international design, engineering and manufacturing expertise with local delivery capabilities, supporting customers across the energy, construction, infrastructure, education, healthcare and accommodation sectors.
(Ends.) Image attached (from left): OEG’s Chris Kleinhans and Jim Muldoon from Algeco Middle East sign agreement at ADIPEC 2026
Media contact:
Kimberley Bostock
IHC:
+971 55 790 1296
...
Notes to the editor:
•Interviews available upon request
Agreement supports the expansion of specialist modular infrastructure solutions for the oil and gas sector across the GCC
November 26, 2026, Dubai: Algeco Middle East, part of Modulaire Group, has entered into a rental agreement with international specialist offshore equipment and services provider OEG for the supply of modular units, supporting the growing demand for modular infrastructure across the region's oil and gas sector.
The agreement represents an important milestone for Algeco Middle East following its recent launch in Dubai. The initial units will be supplied to OEG on an extended rental basis, with the first phase planned from January 2027. The collaboration also sets the foundation for further expansion, with both companies outlining plans to progressively introduce additional modular units and increase the available Algeco rental fleet during 2027 and 2028.
Designed specifically for Middle East operating conditions, the new modular units will support a range of applications, including project offices, workforce accommodation, control rooms, welfare facilities and operational support spaces. The units will be made available to OEG's customers across the GCC, including major energy companies, oilfield service providers and industrial organisations.
The modular units have been designed by Algeco Middle East to OEG’s specifications, to meet the technical and operational requirements of the region's energy sector. Features include materials selected for enhanced fire performance, slip-resistant surfaces, high levels of thermal insulation suited to the Middle East climate, flexible electrical configurations with 50/60Hz capability and multiple lifting and handling options.
Jim Muldoon, General Manager of Algeco Middle East, said: "This agreement with OEG is an important step in establishing Algeco's presence in the Middle East and reflects the growing role of modular infrastructure in supporting the region's energy sector.
"By combining Algeco's international experience in modular design and engineering with OEG's established regional operations and industry expertise, we can deliver solutions that meet the specific requirements of customers operating in demanding environments. We look forward to building upon this collaboration as we expand our presence across the GCC."
OEG established its Middle East operations in 2008 and provides specialist equipment rental and modular solutions to the oil and gas industry. The company manages a regional fleet of more than 8,000 assets and operates an established service infrastructure supporting major oilfield service companies, EPC contractors and energy organisations across the GCC.
Under the agreement, Algeco Middle East will provide new modular units, while OEG will manage their deployment, rental, and ongoing support through its regional customer network and operating infrastructure. The units will complement OEG's existing specialist offshore equipment portfolio and extend its offering within the onshore modular market.
Chris Kleinhans, Regional Director Middle East at OEG, said: "We have been looking for some time at how we could expand our existing modular offering into this segment with the right international partner. It was important we worked with an organisation that shared OEG's commitment to safety, quality, and responsible operations, and those values were clearly aligned with Algeco from the outset.
"What has been particularly valuable is we have not simply taken an existing product and introduced it into the Middle East. Our teams have worked together through the engineering and design process to create a platform specifically suited to regional operating conditions.
"Over the many months we have worked on this project there has been a strong alignment in professional standards, attention to detail and the way both organisations approach challenges. That gives us confidence the opportunities extend well beyond the delivery of these initial units."
Part of Modulaire Group, Algeco has more than 70 years of experience providing temporary and permanent modular infrastructure. Its Middle East operations combine the group's international design, engineering and manufacturing expertise with local delivery capabilities, supporting customers across the energy, construction, infrastructure, education, healthcare and accommodation sectors.
(Ends.) Image attached (from left): OEG’s Chris Kleinhans and Jim Muldoon from Algeco Middle East sign agreement at ADIPEC 2026
Media contact:
Kimberley Bostock
IHC:
+971 55 790 1296
...
Notes to the editor:
•Interviews available upon request
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment