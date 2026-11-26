Qatar's Facilities Management Market Set to Reach USD 11.15 Billion by 2032, Reveals New MEFMA Report
(MENAFN- IHC) Qatar's Facilities Management Market Set to Reach USD 11.15 Billion by 2032, Reveals New MEFMA Report
Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2026: Qatar's facilities management (FM) market is projected to grow to USD 11.15 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.75 per cent over the 2027-2032 period, according to the Qatar Facility Management Market Report published by the Middle East Facilities Management Association (MEFMA). Developed in collaboration with MEFMA's Knowledge Partner, Mordor Intelligence, the report was released during the MEFMA Conference 2026: Qatar, held on November 24, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis City Center Doha.
The findings point to strong long-term momentum, driven by continued infrastructure investment, a growing focus on sustainability and the increasing adoption of digital technologies. As Qatar's portfolio of government, commercial, residential, hospitality and mixed-use assets expands and matures, demand is rising for integrated FM services that protect asset value across the full building lifecycle. Energy and water efficiency, carbon reduction, smart building systems and predictive maintenance are emerging as the key growth areas, creating new opportunities for service providers, technology partners and FM professionals.
Eng. Ali AlSuwaidi, MEFMA Vice President and Global FM Chairman, said: "This report gives Qatar's FM community a shared evidence base for planning and investment. Our focus now is on turning these insights into action by raising standards, developing local talent and positioning FM as a strategic contributor to Qatar's long-term development goals."
Held under the theme ‘FM in Qatar: Smart, Sustainable & Future-Rea’y’, the full-day conference welcomed over 400 attendees, including FM professionals, government representatives, asset owners, service providers, consultants and technology specialists. Keynotes and panel discussions examined sustainable FM practices and measurable environmental impact, smart technologies and digital solutions, workforce development, operational performance and the role of FM in supporting Qatar's long-term development ambitions.
The event marked MEFMA's 13th conference in Qatar, reinforcing the association's continued commitment to supporting the development and advancement of the FM industry in the country and across the region through research, knowledge sharing and industry collaboration.
Seifeddine Beldi, Director, Key Accounts and UAE Lower Gulf, Fine Solutions, the conference's Diamond Sponsor, said: " The MEFMA Qatar Conference is an important opportunity to bring industry leaders together and advance the conversation on the future of Facility Management. Sustainability is no longer just about adopting greener solutions. It is about delivering measurable results. In Qatar and across the region, we have a real opportunity to improve building performance, reduce environmental impact, and create long-term value. This requires clients, service providers, and solution partners to work together and make sustainability part of everyday operations. At Fine Solutions, we are proud to support MEFMA and share its commitment to advancing the industry through collaboration, innovation, and meaningful imp”ct.”
MEFMA extends its appreciation to the partners and sponsors who supported the conference, including Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA) as Strategic Partner; Qatar Society of Engineers as Supporting Partner; Fine Solutions as Diamond Sponsor; FMM (Facilities Management & Maintenance Company) as Platinum Sponsor; and Como Facilities Management Services as Gold Sponsor.
Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2026: Qatar's facilities management (FM) market is projected to grow to USD 11.15 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.75 per cent over the 2027-2032 period, according to the Qatar Facility Management Market Report published by the Middle East Facilities Management Association (MEFMA). Developed in collaboration with MEFMA's Knowledge Partner, Mordor Intelligence, the report was released during the MEFMA Conference 2026: Qatar, held on November 24, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis City Center Doha.
The findings point to strong long-term momentum, driven by continued infrastructure investment, a growing focus on sustainability and the increasing adoption of digital technologies. As Qatar's portfolio of government, commercial, residential, hospitality and mixed-use assets expands and matures, demand is rising for integrated FM services that protect asset value across the full building lifecycle. Energy and water efficiency, carbon reduction, smart building systems and predictive maintenance are emerging as the key growth areas, creating new opportunities for service providers, technology partners and FM professionals.
Eng. Ali AlSuwaidi, MEFMA Vice President and Global FM Chairman, said: "This report gives Qatar's FM community a shared evidence base for planning and investment. Our focus now is on turning these insights into action by raising standards, developing local talent and positioning FM as a strategic contributor to Qatar's long-term development goals."
Held under the theme ‘FM in Qatar: Smart, Sustainable & Future-Rea’y’, the full-day conference welcomed over 400 attendees, including FM professionals, government representatives, asset owners, service providers, consultants and technology specialists. Keynotes and panel discussions examined sustainable FM practices and measurable environmental impact, smart technologies and digital solutions, workforce development, operational performance and the role of FM in supporting Qatar's long-term development ambitions.
The event marked MEFMA's 13th conference in Qatar, reinforcing the association's continued commitment to supporting the development and advancement of the FM industry in the country and across the region through research, knowledge sharing and industry collaboration.
Seifeddine Beldi, Director, Key Accounts and UAE Lower Gulf, Fine Solutions, the conference's Diamond Sponsor, said: " The MEFMA Qatar Conference is an important opportunity to bring industry leaders together and advance the conversation on the future of Facility Management. Sustainability is no longer just about adopting greener solutions. It is about delivering measurable results. In Qatar and across the region, we have a real opportunity to improve building performance, reduce environmental impact, and create long-term value. This requires clients, service providers, and solution partners to work together and make sustainability part of everyday operations. At Fine Solutions, we are proud to support MEFMA and share its commitment to advancing the industry through collaboration, innovation, and meaningful imp”ct.”
MEFMA extends its appreciation to the partners and sponsors who supported the conference, including Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA) as Strategic Partner; Qatar Society of Engineers as Supporting Partner; Fine Solutions as Diamond Sponsor; FMM (Facilities Management & Maintenance Company) as Platinum Sponsor; and Como Facilities Management Services as Gold Sponsor.
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