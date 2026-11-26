MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The cybersecurity market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.85% during 2027–2032, led by North America with a 42.47% market share in 2026, while Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest regional growth at a CAGR of 16.4%.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the cybersecurity market size is expected to increase from USD 264.4 billion in 2026 to USD 296.9 billion in 2027 and reach USD 519.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.85% during 2027–2032. Market expansion is supported by accelerated cloud adoption, increasing cybersecurity requirements across critical infrastructure, growing implementation of zero-trust architectures, and rising demand for managed security services. The expansion of digital business operations, hybrid workforces, and interconnected industrial systems is creating additional opportunities for cybersecurity solution providers and service vendors.

Increasing enterprise reliance on cloud platforms and interconnected digital environments is expanding the need for advanced security infrastructure. Organizations are prioritizing identity management, endpoint protection, network security, and continuous threat monitoring to address evolving cyber risks. Additionally, growing regulatory requirements, cyber-insurance underwriting standards, and increasing investments in artificial intelligence-powered security operations are supporting market demand. However, cybersecurity talent shortages, integration challenges associated with legacy infrastructure, and increasing attack-surface complexity continue to influence implementation costs and service delivery capabilities.

Key Cybersecurity Market Trends Shaping Future Growth

Cloud-First Transformation Accelerates Demand for Integrated Security Solutions

Rising cloud adoption and hybrid IT infrastructure are increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions that protect applications, networks, and data across distributed environments. Eurostat reported that 52.74% of EU enterprises used paid cloud computing services in 2025, up 7.42 percentage points from 2023. Among these enterprises, 65.49% purchased security software through cloud delivery models, highlighting the integration of cybersecurity into cloud environments. Government-authorized cloud infrastructure is further supporting this demand, with FedRAMP counting 118 authorized cloud services through July 30, 2025. In April 2025, Amazon Web Services received FedRAMP authorization for Amazon Security Lake, supporting centralized security data management across SaaS, on-premise, and cloud environments. These developments are encouraging cybersecurity providers to strengthen cloud-native capabilities and deliver integrated protection for hybrid infrastructure.

IT-OT Convergence Strengthens Critical Infrastructure Security

Growing connectivity between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) systems is expanding cybersecurity requirements across utilities, manufacturing, and transportation. As industrial operators connect operational systems with enterprise networks and remote monitoring platforms, the need for continuous threat detection and network protection is increasing. In April 2026, US cybersecurity agencies highlighted the security risks associated with the growing interconnection and remote operation of traditionally isolated OT systems. NIST also expanded its OT security guidance in September 2026 to address sectors including water, transportation, and manufacturing, alongside Industrial Internet of Things and cloud convergence. Furthermore, a March 2025 SANS survey found that 55% of more than 180 critical-infrastructure professionals reported increased ICS/OT cybersecurity budgets over the preceding two years, supporting investment in industrial network monitoring, security segmentation, and managed cybersecurity services.

Zero Trust and Cyber Insurance Drive Security Investments

The adoption of hybrid workforces and distributed enterprise networks is strengthening demand for zero-trust architectures focused on identity verification, device authentication, access management, and network segmentation. The US Office of Management and Budget's Federal Zero Trust Strategy established cybersecurity objectives for federal agencies, while NIST's June 2025 guidance introduced 19 implementation examples developed with 24 collaborators to support hybrid workforce security. Cyber-insurance requirements are also influencing enterprise security spending, with CFC highlighting in July 2026 that underwriting expectations increasingly emphasize minimum security standards. Similarly, the 2026 cyber-liability outlook published by CAC identified phishing-resistant multifactor authentication, endpoint detection, privileged access management, and documented incident-response testing as essential underwriting requirements. These developments are encouraging organizations to strengthen security assessments, monitoring capabilities, and incident-response preparedness, creating opportunities for cybersecurity vendors and managed service providers.

“The cybersecurity market is evolving as organizations accelerate cloud adoption, strengthen digital infrastructure, and respond to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. The growing convergence of IT and OT environments, wider implementation of zero-trust architectures, and rising cybersecurity requirements across critical infrastructure are creating new opportunities for security providers and managed service vendors. At the same time, cybersecurity talent shortages, legacy infrastructure constraints, and increasing compliance requirements are influencing security strategies and implementation costs. Mordor Intelligence's research evaluates these developments, emerging opportunities, and competitive strategies shaping the global cybersecurity industry,” says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

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Cybersecurity Market Regional Outlook

North America accounted for the largest geographical share of the cybersecurity market, representing 42.47% in 2026. The region benefits from established enterprise cybersecurity programs, substantial government security expenditure, and increasing investments in cloud infrastructure and advanced threat protection. The US Office of Management and Budget's fiscal 2026 budget proposal estimated USD 11.14 billion in cybersecurity spending for civilian CFO Act agencies. Additionally, increasing adoption of managed security services, zero-trust architectures, and integrated security platforms across financial institutions, government organizations, and technology companies is supporting regional demand. Regulatory requirements surrounding incident disclosures and critical infrastructure protection are further strengthening cybersecurity investment across the region.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, during 2027–2032. Increasing digitalization, expanding cloud infrastructure, and rising cyber threats across developing economies are supporting regional market expansion. India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) handled more than 2.94 million cyber incidents in 2025 and empaneled 231 certified cybersecurity audit organizations. India also recorded 9,708 CERT-In audits and 90 NCIIPC audits across power, transportation, and BFSI sectors during fiscal 2024–2025. Additionally, Singapore's Government Technology Agency recorded an award in April 2026 for 87 cybersecurity-operations software licenses, with deliveries scheduled through January 2027. These developments are encouraging organizations and government agencies to strengthen cybersecurity infrastructure, increase compliance investments, and expand security monitoring capabilities.

Table of Contents (Partial) – Cybersecurity Industry

INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Accelerated Cloud-First Digital Transformation

4.2.2 IT-OT Security Convergence Across Critical Infrastructure

4.2.3 Zero-Trust Architecture Mandates for Hybrid Workforce

4.2.4 Surge in Cyber-Insurance Underwriting Requirements

4.2.5 Digital-Sovereignty Regulations Driving Localized Security Stacks

4.2.6 Timelines for Quantum-Ready Cryptography Migration

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Cybersecurity Talent Deficit and Wage Inflation

4.3.2 Integration Complexity with Legacy Infrastructure

4.3.3 API Sprawl Expanding Attack-Surface Complexity

4.3.4 SOC Alert Fatigue and False-Positive Overload Limiting ROI

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Offering

5.1.1 Solutions

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment Mode

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On-Premise

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Healthcare

5.3.3 IT and Telecom

5.3.4 Industrial and Defense

5.3.5 Retail and E-commerce

5.3.6 Energy and Utilities

5.3.7 Manufacturing

5.3.8 Others

5.4 By End-user Enterprise Size

5.4.1 Large Enterprises

5.4.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 IBM Corporation

6.4.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.4.4 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

6.4.5 Fortinet, Inc.

6.4.6 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

6.4.7 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

6.4.8 Trend Micro Incorporated

6.4.9 Zscaler, Inc.

6.4.10 Okta, Inc.

6.4.11 and more

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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