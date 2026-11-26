Official FYC Poster - "No Knock - No Charge? The Amir Locke Story

Tylerman Films launches a 7 theatrical engagement of investigative documentary“No Knock-No Charge? The Amir Locke Story,” 2027 Academy Awards FYC Campaign

- Actress Cynda Williams

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tylerman Films announces the theatrical release of“No Knock-No Charge? The Amir Locke Story” at Laemmle NoHo 7 in North Hollywood, November 27 through December 3, 2026.

Directed by filmmaker Andrew N. Tyler, Amir Locke's uncle, and narrated by distinguished civil rights attorney Cannon Lambert, Sr., the documentary examines the fatal police shooting of 22-year-old Amir Locke in Minneapolis and the subsequent decision not to file criminal charges. Drawing on more than 60 hours of footage from 56 police body-worn cameras, Tyler employs a distinctive approach to investigative cinema, combining innovative visual techniques, meticulous editorial analysis, and firsthand accounts to take audiences beyond the headlines.

In a profound historical parallel to Mamie Till-Mobley's decision in 1955 to hold an open-casket funeral for her son, Emmett Till, Amir's parents, Karen Wells and Andre Locke, together with Director Andrew N. Tyler, made the courageous decision to reveal images of Amir's body through the documentary. Their decision was guided by Deborah Watts, cousin of Emmett Till and co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, an organization committed to preserving Emmett Till's legacy and advancing truth, justice, and accountability in civil rights cases. Through the medium of film, the family seeks to confront audiences with the human consequences of violence while underscoring the importance of historical remembrance and public accountability.

Central to the documentary are the personal perspectives of Karen and Andre, who share their son's life, legacy, and their ongoing pursuit of justice.

The production team includes Director Andrew N. Tyler and Executive Producer Linda Kay Tyler of Tylerman Films, Executive Producer and Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, Keyun“Country” Parker of Parker Creative Entertainment, renowned songwriter and music producer Lars Halvor Jensen of Radiance Entertainment, and Producer Ingrid L. Brown of the International Black Film Festival (IBFF).

The documentary features influential voices in law, public affairs, and media, including attorneys Antonio“Tony” Romanucci and Jeffrey Storms, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Roland Martin, Nekima Levy Armstrong, and Reverend Al Sharpton.

"Absolutely heart-wrenching!...I thought today's Emmett Till." - Actress Cynda Williams

Extending beyond the screen, the theatrical engagement creates a forum for meaningful dialogue through four signature screening events. In a personal tribute to Amir Locke and his November 11 birthday (11/11), Tylerman Films has established a special $11 ticket price throughout the run.

SPECIAL THEATRICAL SCREENINGS AND EVENTS

Saturday, November 28, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. | Music & Cinema Night

A special evening celebrating the intersection of music and film, exploring the influence of songwriting, music production, and sound on the emotional impact of cinematic storytelling. The event brings together music executives, recording artists, songwriters, producers, filmmakers, and other entertainment industry professionals.

Hosted by: Renowned songwriter and music producer Lars Halvor Jensen of Radiance Entertainment.

Monday, November 30, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. | Cinema with Purpose

A special evening exploring the power of film to challenge perspectives, preserve history, and inspire social change. The screening will be followed by an exclusive Q&A with Director Andrew N. Tyler, moderated by veteran actor Ken Sagoes, best known for his memorable performances in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

Tuesday, December 1, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. | Industry Night

An evening dedicated to the art, craft, and business of documentary filmmaking, offering an inside look at the investigative process and creative responsibilities of bringing a nationally significant story to the screen.

The screening will be followed by a conversation with Director Andrew N. Tyler and Andre Locke, father of Amir Locke, moderated by acclaimed actress and singer Cynda Williams, whose credits include Mo' Better Blues, One False Move, and Introducing Dorothy Dandridge.

Thursday, December 3, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. | Activism & Community Night

A special screening followed by an exclusive Q&A featuring distinguished civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Cannon Lambert, Sr., Director Andrew N. Tyler, and Andre Locke, father of Amir Locke, moderated by Producer Ingrid L. Brown.

Hosted by: Tylerman Films and the International Black Film Festival (IBFF).

At the intersection of cinema, justice, and public discourse, the theatrical engagement invites Academy members, entertainment industry professionals, the legal community, advocacy organizations, and the general public to experience Amir Locke's story and engage with the voices behind the film.

TICKETS AND SCREENING INFORMATION

Theatrical Run: November 27 through December 3, 2026

Daily Showtimes: 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

Ticket Price: $11

Theater Location: Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601

Purchase Tickets:

Official Trailer:

ABOUT TYLERMAN FILMS

Founded by filmmaker Andrew N. Tyler, Tylerman Films is an independent film and television production company dedicated to developing documentaries and narrative projects that offer distinctive perspectives, explore compelling stories, and engage audiences worldwide.

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Jasmin Espada

Espada PR LLC

+1 818-521-3807

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