Five screens of user using Sync inside ChatGPT

Sync, the AI matchmaker, is now available in the ChatGPT plugin directory. Users ask ChatGPT to find them dates, and Sync introduces real, compatible people.

- Dominic Penaloza

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sync today announced that its AI matchmaker is now available in the ChatGPT plugin directory. Starting today, ChatGPT users can add Sync and ask it, in plain language, to find them potential matches to date. Sync gets to know them through conversation, then delivers a daily report of compatible matches, all without leaving the chat.

The launch brings Sync to ChatGPT's roughly 800 million weekly users, weeks after Sync first arrived inside Anthropic's Claude.

"Many people have already told ChatGPT so much about their lives," said Dominic Penaloza, CEO and co-founder of Sync. "Now it can hand the relevant parts to a matchmaker whose only job is finding you the right person, one that never forgets a detail and looks out for you every day. You shouldn't have to explain yourself twice. And it's not a one-time shortcut, there's a bigger idea here: your AI assistant knows you better and better over time, while your specialized AI matchmaker puts that knowledge to work. The two agents work together to benefit your love life."

How Sync works in ChatGPT

Sync for ChatGPT pairs two AIs: ChatGPT, the generalist that knows a user broadly, and Sync, the specialist focused on their love life. Once a user adds and connects Sync, ChatGPT can hand what it has learned to Sync's matchmaking agent, with the user's approval, turning that understanding into real introductions. Users can:

. Build a SoulPrint by talking. Through natural conversation, not forms or prompts, Sync builds a deep compatibility profile of who someone is and what they want, which shapes every match.

. Get a Daily Match Report. Each day, Sync delivers up to three candidates, each with a full profile, photos, and Sync's reasons for the introduction.

. Decide in the chat. Members respond "Curious" or "Not Curious" within ChatGPT. When both people are Curious, the conversation moves to the Sync app, where they can talk directly.

. Stay in control. Members choose what ChatGPT shares with Sync, and can delete it at any time.

Sync's approach to matchmaking

Sync is not a dating app. Dating apps are built around swiping; Sync is built around conversation. Through voice-first conversations, members build a SoulPrint, a compatibility profile spanning 13 dimensions and more than 100 sub-dimensions. Sync's proprietary matching system draws not only on what members say they want and the stories they tell, but also on what they actually do, their decisions and reactions. Sync then searches its entire member network for compatible people.

The journey doesn't end with a match. Sync is also a relationship coach for every stage of a member's love life, single or in a relationship, from first date to lasting partnership. Sync's thesis: love is a journey of self-discovery, and AI can now give everyone a personalized, always-on coach through it.

In private beta in New York City, more than 3,300 people have talked with Sync for over 4,400 hours, most of it by voice, leading to many offline dates and second dates.

With ChatGPT and Claude now both open doors to Sync, the company is making its matchmaker available wherever people talk to AI. Sync plans to bring its matchmaker to more AI assistants in the weeks ahead.

Availability

Sync is available today in the ChatGPT plugin directory, where users can add it by opening Sync's page and selecting Install. Sync is free to join, and the Sync app is also available on iOS and Android. If a user's city does not yet have enough compatible members, Sync matches them with people in nearby cities.

About Sync

Sync is an AI matchmaker and relationship coach combined. Using voice-native conversation and proprietary SoulPrint profiling that evolves alongside the user, Sync helps people find truly compatible partners and coaches them to build lasting love. Sync is backed by the Andreessen Horowitz Scout Fund. Learn more at talktosync.

Jess Wadsworth

Sync AI Technologies Incorporated

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Quick demo of Sync user experience inside ChatGPT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sync AI Matchmaker launches ChatGPT Plugin, so the AI People Already Use Can Find Them a Date News Provided By Sync AI Technologies Incorporated November 26, 2026, 08:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.