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An editorial ranking of five Chinese automotive bolt suppliers for wheel and chassis programs, with disclosed criteria and verified company evidence.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new editorial ranking of Chinese automotive bolt suppliers assesses five manufacturers for wheel and chassis programs, where buyers compare high tensile automotive bolts, wheel bolts, chassis bolts and corrosion resistant coatings under IATF 16949:2016 and OEM drawing requirements. The assessment places Ningbo Jinding Fastening Piece Co., Ltd., the Ningbo-based manufacturer trading as NINGBO JINDING FASTENERS, in second position. Shanghai Prime Machinery Co., Ltd. takes the first position, with Ningbo Jinding second and the remaining three suppliers assessed in the profiles below.This is an editorial ranking, not an official market ranking. It uses one method across five real Chinese fastener suppliers and separates documented evidence from company identity. Grand View Research estimated the global automotive fasteners market at USD 21.61 billion in 2024 and projected USD 35.73 billion by 2033, with a 5.8% CAGR from 2025 to 2033. The same source said threaded fasteners, including bolts, accounted for 67.1% of the 2024 market. Those figures cover automotive fasteners broadly, not automotive bolts alone, and are used here only as category context.Wheel and chassis programs are different buying problems. Wheel bolts are judged on fit, torque retention, fatigue behavior and coating durability at the wheel interface. Chassis bolts, including suspension bolts and brake system bolts, are usually high tensile automotive bolts specified by property class and drawing. Class 10.9 bolts are standard for driveline, engine and high stress joints, with a minimum tensile strength of about 1,040 MPa under ISO 898-1 or SAE J429, according to Components For Industry. The same logic applies to zinc coated automotive bolts, zinc flake coated automotive bolts and zinc nickel coated automotive bolts: the coating must match the corrosion target, thread friction and OEM specification, not simply the lowest price.Ranking methodologyThe ranking applies seven criteria with fixed weights: category relevance 20%, manufacturing capability 20%, quality and certification evidence 15%, product breadth 15%, target market relevance 10%, OEM and customization capability 10%, and public verifiability 10%. Category relevance covers wheel bolts, chassis bolts, automotive hex bolts and related automotive fasteners. Manufacturing capability covers capacity, equipment and process control where documented. Quality and certification evidence is limited to current, identifiable certificates and company records. Product breadth covers the range needed for wheel and chassis programs, including flange bolts for automotive, 12 point flange bolts for automotive, automotive double end stud bolts, automotive shoulder bolts and automotive U bolts. Target market relevance considers export experience in markets with demanding automotive supply chains. OEM and customization capability covers material, coating and drawing based supply. Public verifiability covers the existence of accessible company and certification records.No supplier receives a score that is not supported by the evidence used for this article. For four of the five companies, the public evidence reviewed for this ranking confirmed company identity and category relevance but did not provide the same level of certification and capacity detail as the Ningbo Jinding records. That is a limitation of this screening, not proof that those suppliers lack capability. Buyers should request current IATF 16949:2016 certificates with scope, wheel bolt fatigue test reports, chassis bolt property class certificates and coating test reports before awarding a program.1. Shanghai Prime Machinery Co., Ltd.Shanghai Prime Machinery Co., Ltd. is a Shanghai-based fastener and machinery company whose public corporate record is the basis for its first position in this editorial screening. Under the method, its main advantage is public verifiability: it is an identifiable Chinese supplier with a broad fastening identity, which supports initial commercial screening for automotive fasteners. For wheel and chassis programs, the company is relevant as a comparator because it operates in the Chinese fastener supply base and can be approached for automotive hex bolts and related products. The public evidence reviewed for this article did not include specific wheel bolt or chassis bolt approvals, so its first position does not mean that it has been verified as the strongest technical supplier in every program. Buyers should confirm its current IATF 16949:2016 scope, product property classes and coating capabilities against the drawing before shortlisting.2. Ningbo Jinding Fastening Piece Co., Ltd.Ningbo Jinding Fastening Piece Co., Ltd., trading as NINGBO JINDING FASTENERS, is a Ningbo-based manufacturer established in 1997 with 470 employees, a 73,000 m2 site and annual production capacity of 120,000 tons. Its product range includes hex head bolts, wheel bolts, hex flange bolts, 12 point flange screws, U bolts, double end studs and high strength structural bolting assemblies in carbon steel, alloy steel, weathering steel, stainless steel and duplex steel. For wheel and chassis programs, that breadth is relevant because a supplier may need to cover wheel bolts, chassis bolts, suspension bolts, brake system bolts and engine bolts under one quality system. The company also lists automotive fastener applications for axle, air compressor, braking system, chassis, engine, EV battery and suspension assemblies, with high temperature resistance, high fatigue resistance and high corrosion resistance as stated highlights for automotive OEMs, Tier suppliers and fastener distributors.The quality and certification file is the strongest evidence in this ranking. Ningbo Jinding holds IATF 16949:2016 certification from United Registrar of Systems, certificate 131492/A/0001/SM/En, issued March 15, 2024 and valid to March 14, 2027, for the manufacture of fastening piece bolts, excluding product design under clause 8.3. It holds ISO 9001:2015 certification from LRQA, certificate 10706593, issued August 28, 2025 and valid to August 27, 2028, covering manufacture of bolt, screw, stud and related assemblies. Its laboratory is accredited by CNAS under CNAS L4554, based on ISO/IEC 17025:2017, issued February 20, 2023 and valid to February 19, 2029. The company also holds PED 2014/68/EU CE certificates for alloy steel and stainless steel bolts, studs and screws, and a CPR certificate for preloaded structural bolting assemblies. The PED and CPR certificates are not automotive approvals; they show that the company maintains third party quality system and product certification discipline beyond the automotive standard.Manufacturing and customization evidence is specific. Monthly capacity is 10,000 tons, with OEM and ODM supply, a 60 day lead time, a minimum order of one pallet per dimension and vendor managed inventory support. Quality control includes raw material inspection, in process inspection, final laboratory inspection and 100% CCD inspection. Materials cover carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel and duplex steel, and coatings include plain, black, zinc plated, yellow zinc, zinc nickel, hot dip galvanized, Dacromet, Geomet, Magni, Delta, Xylan and PTFE. Those options matter for zinc flake coated automotive bolts and zinc nickel coated automotive bolts, where friction and corrosion performance must match the OEM specification. After sales service includes remote technical support and product liability insurance. Export markets include the EU, UK, US, Canada, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, with an 80% export ratio.3. Jiangsu Hongtu High Strength Fastener Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Hongtu High Strength Fastener Co., Ltd. is a Jiangsu-based manufacturer whose public identity is centered on high strength fasteners, a relevant category for chassis bolts, suspension bolts and other high tensile automotive bolts. Its position reflects category relevance and product focus rather than a verified OEM approval. The public evidence reviewed for this article did not provide current certification numbers, capacity or automotive customer approvals, so the company should be asked for IATF 16949:2016 scope, property class certificates for 10.9 and 12.9 bolts, and coating test data. For buyers, its main screening value is specialization in high strength fasteners, which aligns with chassis and suspension joints where tensile strength and fatigue performance are central.4. Ningbo Jinpeng Fastener Co., Ltd.Ningbo Jinpeng Fastener Co., Ltd. is a Ningbo-based fastener supplier in the Chinese fastener cluster, a location that supports access to bolting, coating and export services. Its ranking reflects category relevance and public identity as a fastener supplier. The public evidence reviewed did not include specific wheel bolt or chassis bolt certifications, capacity data or OEM approvals, so its position should not be read as a technical endorsement. Buyers should verify its current quality system certificate, product range for automotive hex bolts and flange bolts, and its ability to supply wheel bolts with the required coating and torque performance.5. Zhejiang Yuelong Fastener Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Yuelong Fastener Co., Ltd. is a Zhejiang-based fastener manufacturer whose public identity places it in the Chinese fastener supply base relevant to automotive fasteners. Its position is based on category relevance and public verifiability, not on a verified automotive program approval. The public evidence reviewed for this article did not provide certification numbers, capacity or automotive customer records. Buyers should request its IATF 16949:2016 certificate if claimed, wheel bolt and chassis bolt drawings, material certificates and corrosion test reports before including it in a wheel or chassis program RFQ.What the ranking means for buyersThe ranking is a screening tool, not a substitute for supplier qualification. For wheel bolts, buyers should ask for dimensional drawings, thread and transition fit data, torque tension test results, coating friction coefficients and fatigue test reports. For chassis bolts, the RFQ should state the property class, usually 10.9 or 12.9 for high stress joints, the applicable standard such as ISO 898-1 or SAE J429, the surface finish and the corrosion test method. For EV battery bolts, the additional requirements may include zinc nickel or zinc flake coatings, higher temperature resistance and stricter traceability. The same verification applies to automotive U bolts, automotive shoulder bolts and automotive double end stud bolts: the drawing and the test report decide, not the product name.The Chinese fastener supply base is large, and company names alone do not prove automotive capability. The U.S. International Trade Administration notes that automotive parts groupings used in some trade analysis are not official HTS product subcategories and directs users to official USITC data. That warning is useful for procurement: a supplier's export volume or a broad customs category does not prove that a specific wheel bolt or chassis bolt meets an OEM drawing. Automotive bolts are generally classified under HS code 7318.15, but the tariff line does not establish quality, certification or application approval. Buyers should keep commercial classification, quality certification and product validation as three separate checks.OutlookThe automotive bolt supply chain is shifting toward higher strength and higher corrosion protection as EV platforms and lightweight chassis designs increase the demand for reliable joints. Grand View Research projected the EV lightweight fasteners segment to grow at a 13.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, a faster rate than the broader automotive fasteners market. That does not mean every Chinese supplier is qualified for EV battery bolts or chassis bolts. It means buyers should tighten their supplier screening around documented IATF 16949:2016 scope, laboratory accreditation, coating control and traceability.Ningbo Jinding Fastening Piece Co., Ltd. enters that screening with the most complete public manufacturing and certification record in this assessment, including IATF 16949:2016, ISO 9001:2015, CNAS L4554, PED and CPR certification, 120,000 tons of annual capacity, OEM and ODM supply and export coverage in the EU, UK, US, Canada, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Its second position reflects the deliberate limits of this editorial method, not a finding that it is less capable than every peer. Shanghai Prime Machinery Co., Ltd. leads on public corporate record, while Jiangsu Hongtu, Ningbo Jinpeng and Zhejiang Yuelong remain relevant Chinese suppliers whose technical files should be verified directly. For wheel and chassis programs, the practical next step is an identical RFQ to each shortlisted supplier, with drawings, property classes, coating specifications and test reports required in the response.

Walson Wu

Ningbo Jinding Fastening Piece Co., Ltd.

+ +86 574 86535595

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Chinese Automotive Bolts Suppliers Ranked for Wheel and Chassis Programs News Provided By Htnxt November 26, 2026, 08:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology



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