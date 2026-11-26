9/11 legal advocate and two-time-9/11 cancer survivor Michael Barasch, managing partner of Barasch & McGarry.

Michael Barasch advocating in Washington D.C. for 9/11 health care and compensation through Congress with his client the late Joseph Zadroga in on November 6, 2007, advocating on behalf of Mr. Zadroga's son and Barasch's client the late NYPD Detective Jam.

9/11 legal advocate and two-time-9/11 cancer survivor Michael Barasch, managing partner of Barasch & McGarry.

Citing 59,279 Post-9/11 Cancers, 9/11 Cancer Survivor Questions Initial Air-Quality Findings and Calls on U.S. Officials to Create Access to 9/11 Program

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following the U.S. Army's controlled detonation of 68 drums of degraded lead azide in Middletown, Iowa, 9/11 legal advocate Michael Barasch, Managing Partner of Barasch & McGarry and a two-time 9/11 cancer survivor, is urging federal officials to establish immediate long-term health monitoring and support for potentially exposed residents across Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri.

The Army's 8:00 a.m. dispersion map projected airborne lead dust moving southwest through Lee County, Iowa, and into northeastern Missouri, including parts of Clark and Scotland counties, with an estimated 1.5 million people residing within 100 miles of the facility. While the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported on its public monitoring dashboard that it has not detected lead particles in the air, Barasch cautioned communities not to mistake initial air readings for long-term safety.

“After September 11, 2001, the EPA told New Yorkers the air in Lower Manhattan was safe to breathe, and that false assurance cost lives,” said Barasch, whose firm represents more than 50,000 members of the 9/11 community, including the late NYPD Detective James Zadroga, for whom the federal James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act is named.

Subsequent research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) identified lead and other carcinogens in Ground Zero dust, linking exposure between September 11, 2001, and May 30, 2002, to 69 types of cancer among more than 400,000 exposed individuals. According to a September 2026 CDC report, 59,279 members have been certified for cancer by the World Trade Center Health Program, including 30,259 Survivors and 29,020 Responders, with 10,485 new cancer certifications recorded over the prior 12 months, roughly one new cancer diagnosis every 50 minutes. The September 11th Victim Compensation Fund has also received 10,029 deceased claims related to post-9/11 illnesses, with cancer involved in nearly 94% of approved death awards.

According to the CDC, there is no safe level of lead in blood, especially in children who are vulnerable to significant neurological and developmental risks from lead poisoning. Once airborne particulates settle onto soil, water supplies, crops, and livestock feed, environmental testing and remediation require specialized, long-term intervention.

Barasch stated that federal agencies should answer three core questions following the detonation: where lead particulates settled, who will receive baseline and longitudinal medical testing, and what compensation process applies if residents develop illnesses or farms incur verified losses.

During a recent appearance on Jesse Weber Live on NewsNation, Barasch called on President Donald Trump to issue an executive order and urged Congress to pass legislation extending World Trade Center Health Program coverage to exposed residents in Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri, as well as to Los Angeles wildfire survivors.

At length, Barasch made the following statement:

“The moment you light that fuse, 1.5 million Americans become Generation 9/11. Take action. Issue an executive order right now to fold them, and the LA wildfire victims, into the World Trade Center Health Program.

“President Trump, do not declare victory while the dust is still settling. Do not condemn Americans in the Heartland to 9/11's toxic shadow we have lived in for 25 years. Do not make another generation fight for their lives every single second of every single day. Give those exposed to the toxic lead cloud the guarantee for health and support and protect their health and safety for years to come by making them eligible for 9/11 programs.”

- Michael Barasch, 9/11 Legal Advocate & Two-Time 9/11 Cancer Survivor

About Barasch & McGarry

Barasch & McGarry, Lawyers for the 9/11 Community, represents more than 50,000 first responders, downtown office workers, residents, teachers, and students suffering from 9/11-related illnesses. Managing Partner Michael Barasch-a 9/11 legal advocate and two-time 9/11 cancer survivor-represented the late NYPD Detective James Zadroga and NYPD Bomb Squad Detective Luis Alvarez, whose sacrifices and advocacy led to the passage and permanent funding of the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act.

Broadcast & Media Availability: 9/11 legal advocate Michael Barasch is equipped with broadcast-ready lighting, audio, and video for immediate live or taped remote interviews, as well as in-studio appearances. To schedule an interview, contact Richard“Will” Thomas at 646-213-1342, by mobile at 917-703-4564, or by email at....

Will Thomas

Butler Associates, LLC.

6462131366 ext.

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Michael Barasch Seeks 9/11-Style Federal Health Protections for 1.5 Million Residents Near Iowa Lead Detonation News Provided By Butler Associates, LLC. November 26, 2026, 08:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Military Industry, U.S. Politics



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