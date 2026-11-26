AI Stats

Searches for 43 established AI titles fell 23.54% while 94 new titles reached 27.63% of searches.

- Mary Tan, Head of Sales at SignalHireSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SignalHire reports that searches for 137 AI job titles rose 5.64% in the first half of 2026 compared with the same months of 2025. Searches for 43 established titles fell 23.54%. Ninety-four new titles with no 2025 searches made up 27.63% of 2026 searches. Established titles still drew 72.37% of searches, so the shift is gradual. Recruiters kept searching for familiar roles and used titles that did not appear in the earlier period.“A new title is a hint that a team has a new job to fill. It is not a vacancy,” said Mary Tan, Head of Sales at SignalHire.What the SignalHire data showsThe total rose 5.64%, and all of that growth came from new titles. The 43 established titles lost nearly a quarter of their searches. The 94 new titles had no searches in the first half of 2025, so a growth rate does not exist for them. SignalHire reports their share of 2026 searches instead.Market contextThe pattern fits wider labor data. The PwC 2026 Global AI Jobs Barometer analyzed more than one billion job ads across 27 countries and territories. It found that jobs requiring specific AI skills grew 69% while the total job market grew 9%. The same report puts the average wage premium for AI skills at 62%, up from 57% a year earlier.Gartner HR research surveyed 110 HR leaders in December 2025. It predicts that AI will create more jobs than it eliminates beginning in 2028. Forty percent of the surveyed organizations have already eliminated outdated roles.What this means for recruiting teamsA new title shows that recruiters have started naming a job. It gives no count of open roles. Teams can run the new title next to the established title it resembles and compare profiles for the same work. Employer lists help here: check how each company words its AI roles before you widen a search.How SignalHire measured search activitySignalHire merged spelling variants into unified titles and compared January to June in each year. Every base is small. The figures track searches on SignalHire and give no estimate of vacancies or hires. Recruiting teams can use SignalHire company search to build an employer list first.About SignalHireSignalHire helps recruiting and sales teams find professional profiles and contact information. Its database holds 900+ million contacts.

RUSLAN FARAKHEIEV

SignalHire Sp. z o. o.

+1 209-437-3846

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SignalHire Finds New Titles Behind All Growth in AI Job Searches News Provided By SignalHire Sp. z o. o. November 26, 2026, 08:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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