Global businesses, investors back UAE for next phase of infrastructure growth
(MENAFN- HSBC) DUBAI, UAE – Despite a more complex global and regional operating environment, international businesses see the UAE playing a vital role in the next phase of infrastructure investment across the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), according to new HSBC research.
HSBC’s New Networks of Capital: MENAT Infrastructure report draws on a global survey of 1,626 senior business leaders and 818 global institutional investors across 16 markets including India, US, China and the UK. It found that 97% of business leaders consider the UAE attractive for infrastructure investment over the next four years.
Investment intentions are also broad-based, with 71% of business leaders and 66% of global institutional investors directing approved or expected infrastructure capital expenditure to the UAE between 2026 and 2028. Among European and Asian business leaders that figure rose higher to 75% and 72%, respectively.
Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East, said: “Global businesses see a clear and growing infrastructure opportunity in the UAE. The country’s ambitious project pipeline, international connectivity and eagerness to promote public-private partnerships create a strong platform for investment and delivery.
“The opportunity now is to leverage the strong momentum to continue financing and developing projects that will deliver lasting economic value. HSBC’s role is to combine local insight and our international network to help connect clients with capital, partners, and expertise, and contribute to their financing.”
A US$872 billion pipeline of infrastructure projects across the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) highlights the scale of the region’s medium- and long-term investment potential, with the UAE accounting for approximately 22% of the MENAT project finance pipeline.
As capital expands, the opportunity is to convert investor appetite into bankable transactions. By 2030, 96% of both business leaders and investors expect the broader MENAT region to have more capital available than investment-ready infrastructure projects, while 92% of UAE business leaders expect execution capacity to become a greater constraint than access to finance.
To enhance project execution, businesses identified improved risk-sharing, faster permitting and greater regulatory transparency as key enablers; while investors prioritise larger, scalable projects and better transparency on realized returns. Supporting analysis of approximately 4,500 infrastructure projects and programmes across seven MENAT markets identifies a deep pipeline of individual projects in the UAE at study, design or tender stage. Transport (38%) contributes the largest proportion of unawarded individual packages in the UAE’s infrastructure pipeline, followed by energy and power (28%), digital / AI infrastructure (19%), and water and waste (16%).
HSBC’s New Networks of Capital: MENAT Infrastructure report draws on a global survey of 1,626 senior business leaders and 818 global institutional investors across 16 markets including India, US, China and the UK. It found that 97% of business leaders consider the UAE attractive for infrastructure investment over the next four years.
Investment intentions are also broad-based, with 71% of business leaders and 66% of global institutional investors directing approved or expected infrastructure capital expenditure to the UAE between 2026 and 2028. Among European and Asian business leaders that figure rose higher to 75% and 72%, respectively.
Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East, said: “Global businesses see a clear and growing infrastructure opportunity in the UAE. The country’s ambitious project pipeline, international connectivity and eagerness to promote public-private partnerships create a strong platform for investment and delivery.
“The opportunity now is to leverage the strong momentum to continue financing and developing projects that will deliver lasting economic value. HSBC’s role is to combine local insight and our international network to help connect clients with capital, partners, and expertise, and contribute to their financing.”
A US$872 billion pipeline of infrastructure projects across the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) highlights the scale of the region’s medium- and long-term investment potential, with the UAE accounting for approximately 22% of the MENAT project finance pipeline.
As capital expands, the opportunity is to convert investor appetite into bankable transactions. By 2030, 96% of both business leaders and investors expect the broader MENAT region to have more capital available than investment-ready infrastructure projects, while 92% of UAE business leaders expect execution capacity to become a greater constraint than access to finance.
To enhance project execution, businesses identified improved risk-sharing, faster permitting and greater regulatory transparency as key enablers; while investors prioritise larger, scalable projects and better transparency on realized returns. Supporting analysis of approximately 4,500 infrastructure projects and programmes across seven MENAT markets identifies a deep pipeline of individual projects in the UAE at study, design or tender stage. Transport (38%) contributes the largest proportion of unawarded individual packages in the UAE’s infrastructure pipeline, followed by energy and power (28%), digital / AI infrastructure (19%), and water and waste (16%).
HSBC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment