MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, popular actor and director Arjun Sarja's next film, a pan Indian action drama, is to officially be launched with a pooja ceremony at the renowned Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple premises in Ayodhya on November 27.

Sources close to the unit of the film claimed that the yet-to-be-titled film will be a pan Indian project and will emphasise patriotism, courage and sacrifice.

Arjun Sarja and Presidential Movies International Private Limited Chairman and producer Anup Mohan have joined hands to create this grand pan-Indian patriotic film.

Sources close to the unit claim that holding a film's pooja ceremony at the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will be a unique and historic milestone.

The film, which happens to be the third production of Presidential Movies International, will be directed by Arjun Sarja, who will also be playing the lead character himself.

Having won the hearts of audiences across Indian cinema through his distinctive performances and action-packed roles, Arjun Sarja is all set to showcase his directorial prowess once again through this film.

Source say that several leading actors, including those from Bollywood and various regional film industries, are likely to be a part of this project.

Anup Mohan is producing the film for Presidential Movies International Private Limited, Jose M. Thomas Roy has been appointed as the executive producer. Retired Army officer Major Vijay Bhargavan has written the story and screenplay for the film.

Sources claim that the official title of the film is to be unveiled at the grand pooja ceremony scheduled to take place in Ayodhya on November 27.

The film, sources claim, will celebrate patriotism, courage, sacrifice and India and that this film is being produced on a grand scale with the aim of delivering a powerful theatrical experience to audiences.

Several celebrities are expected to grace the launch event that is to take place in Ayodhya.