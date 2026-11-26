MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) An elderly man died after suddenly falling ill while watching a horse race organised during the wedding celebrations of Mokama MLA Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi Singh, in Nadwan village of Patna district.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been established. According to reports, the elderly man had arrived in Nadwan to watch the horse race when his health suddenly deteriorated.

Police personnel rushed him to the Barh Sub-Divisional Hospital in an unconscious condition. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

His body remained in a wheelchair in the emergency ward for nearly two hours. Police have not yet established his identity, and the exact cause of death is not known. Further details are awaited.

The incident occurred amid massive celebrations of the wedding of Shivangi Singh, daughter of Anant Singh, to Rishikesh Kumar on Wednesday, November 25.

A grand horse race was organised as part of the wedding festivities, attracting participants from different parts of the country. Thousands gathered to watch the competition, with the crowd becoming so large that some spectators climbed mobile towers and tall trees to get a glimpse of the horses.

Despite repeated appeals from Anant Singh over a microphone, asking people to climb down and avoid risking their lives, several spectators continued to occupy the elevated structures.

Given the overwhelming turnout and crowd-management difficulties, the horse race could not be completed on Wednesday. Now it will be held on Thursday.

The organisers have announced attractive prizes for the winners. The first-place winner will receive a Mahindra Thar SUV, while the runner-up will be awarded a motorcycle. The participant finishing third will receive a scooter.

The wedding celebrations have drawn an extraordinary gathering in Nadwan, with guests and visitors arriving from Bihar and other states.

The massive turnout has also created challenges for local administration and traffic management.

Meanwhile, the death of the unidentified elderly spectator has raised concerns about medical and emergency arrangements amid the large gathering.