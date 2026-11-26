MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Content removal requests from Indian government agencies and courts to Google rose 61 per cent during January-June 2026 compared with the preceding six months, with YouTube emerging as the most frequently targeted service, according to the company's Transparency Report.

Google received 4,006 requests from India during the six-month period, covering 65,091 items across its services. India ranked third globally in the number of such requests, behind Russia and South Korea.

YouTube accounted for the largest share of the requests, with 3,399 submissions seeking action on content hosted on the platform. Police agencies made 2,870 requests, nearly 72 per cent of the total, while courts accounted for 695 requests.

Defamation was the most frequently cited ground for seeking content removal, featuring in 2,130 requests, the report showed.

Google removed 19,883 items in response to Indian requests for violating local laws, while another 1,415 items were taken down under its own policies. The company took no action on 19,402 items, while it said the information available was insufficient to act on another 17,473.

Separately, YouTube's Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the April-June 2026 quarter showed that India accounted for the highest number of video removals globally.

A total of 34.4 lakh videos uploaded from India were taken down during the quarter, 28 per cent higher than the January-March period and accounting for nearly 31 per cent of the 1.1 crore videos removed worldwide for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines.

The US ranked second with 12.4 lakh videos removed, followed by Indonesia with 9.2 lakh.

Globally, child safety violations accounted for 68.2 per cent of all video removals, while automated detection systems initially flagged 98.6 per cent of the videos subsequently taken down.

YouTube identifies the country of upload using the uploader's IP address, but publishes the reasons for content removal at the global level rather than providing a country-wise breakdown.