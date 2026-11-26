MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 26 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday targeted the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over an alleged party he attended in December 2008, days after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, even as leaders across party lines paid tributes to the victims and security personnel.

Sanghavi referred to a media report published on December 1, 2008, which claimed that Gandhi was oblivious of the public mood after the ghastly terror attacks and was busy attending celebrations including 'sangeet ceremony' hosted at a farmhouse in Radhey Mohan Chowk on the outskirts of Delhi.

The event was organised for the wedding of his childhood friend Samir Sharma and reportedly continued until 5 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the report, the gathering was attended by more than 800 guests.

It also quoted Ajay Bahl, a corporate lawyer who had been caught up in the attacks at Mumbai's Oberoi hotel but managed to escape, as saying: "When everyone is cancelling parties or just keeping them low-key, Rahul Gandhi had no business to be celebrating. His action makes us lose faith in future leaders."

Sanghavi said in post on X, "The whole of India was praying for the families who lost their loved ones. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's mother hadn't even finished grieving. And what was Rahul Gandhi doing?"

"A leader is known by where his heart is when the nation is in pain. On that day, the nation saw where it was," Sanghavi wrote, while paying tribute to the victims and martyrs of the attacks.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also paid tribute to those killed in the attacks, describing them as innocent civilians who lost their lives in a cowardly act of terrorism.

"The attack continued to shake the hearts of people across the country," he said. He paid homage to the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while bravely confronting the terrorists, saying the nation would always remember their courage and devotion to duty with gratitude.

"The government remained committed to eliminating terrorism under a 'zero-tolerance policy'," he said, calling for unity in safeguarding the country's security and integrity.

The 26/11 attacks began on November 26, when 10 heavily armed terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba arrived in Mumbai by sea and launched coordinated attacks on several locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Oberoi-Trident complex, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Nariman House.

The siege continued for nearly 60 hours, ending on November 29, and left 166 people dead, including security personnel, and several others injured.

- IANS

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