Membership strengthens UAE's role in developing international conformity assessment systems, supports industrial competitiveness and enhances market access for UAE products

Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026: The UAE has secured a seat on the Conformity Assessment Body (CAB) of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) for the 2027–2029 term, represented by Ahlam Al Marzooqi, Director of the Conformity Affairs Department at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT). Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

This appointment enhances the UAE's presence in the global quality infrastructure ecosystem, enabling the country to contribute to the governance of conformity assessment systems for electrical and electronic products and related technologies worldwide. CAB sets policies and oversees the IEC's international conformity assessment systems for use in explosive atmospheres and renewable energy applications.

The UAE was elected during the IEC General Assembly meetings held in Hamburg, Germany. The election strengthens the UAE's presence in international quality infrastructure bodies and its role in shaping global conformity assessment systems, helping improve the reliability of test results and certificates while facilitating market access.

His Excellency Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of MoIAT, said the UAE's election to the IEC Conformity Assessment Body reflects strong international confidence in the effectiveness of the country's quality infrastructure ecosystem and reinforces its role in shaping conformity assessment systems worldwide. The achievement strengthens the competitiveness of national industry and builds market confidence in UAE products, advancing the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and Make it in the Emirates.

His Excellency added:“At MoIAT, we are continually advancing our quality infrastructure ecosystem in partnership with our strategic partners at home and abroad, aligning it ever more closely with international best practices. This ecosystem is a key driver of growth and competitiveness for the UAE's industrial exports, and a gateway for national products to reach global markets. Our membership of the Body opens significant opportunities to deepen the UAE's contribution to international governance efforts.”

Her Excellency Dr. Farah Al Zarooni, Assistant Undersecretary for Standardization Affairs at MoIAT, underscored the strategic significance of the UAE's election to the IEC Conformity Assessment Body, given the vital role conformity assessment systems play in facilitating international trade. These systems prepare UAE products for market entry, reinforce the confidence of trading partners and consolidate the UAE's position as a competitive and trusted global industrial hub.

Her Excellency noted that the reliability and international recognition of tests and certificates reduce duplicated procedures and technical barriers to trade, enabling manufacturers and exporters to meet the requirements of their target markets more efficiently. Membership also gives Emirati experts a platform to play a more active role in shaping priorities for the development of international conformity assessment systems, to exchange knowledge and expertise with member countries, and to help strengthen confidence in test results and certificates of conformity for products and services.

The UAE's membership of the IEC Body supports efforts to enhance the competitiveness of UAE products by aligning the national conformity assessment system with international best practices. This helps manufacturers demonstrate the quality and safety of their products and meet the requirements of target markets. Membership also provides opportunities to benefit from international developments in conformity assessment systems for electrical and electronic products, renewable energy equipment and related industrial components. It also supports the development of testing, verification and certification capabilities in line with internationally recognized requirements, enhancing the reliability of UAE products globally.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology:

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) develops industrial policies, advances technological transformation, strengthens the competitiveness of the UAE's industrial sector and enhances the national quality infrastructure ecosystem. Through these efforts, the Ministry supports the development of a sustainable industrial economy, recognizing industry as a cornerstone of the economy and national security, contributing to stability and continuity and strengthening national resilience, preparedness and the ability to anticipate and respond to changing circumstances.

Established in July 2020, MoIAT works to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation in the UAE by strengthening strategic partnerships, launching national initiatives that support the growth of future industries and the resilience of the national economy, and attracting industrial investment.

The Ministry is driving the objectives of the UAE's National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology by supporting supply chain sustainability, technological transformation, access to global markets and the deployment of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors, including food, pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, defense, space, aviation and the digital economy.

MoIAT also works to strengthen national value creation, support entrepreneurship, and empower Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of products made in the UAE in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), the Ministry connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs with procurement opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that support business growth, strengthen self-sufficiency, and create tangible economic and social impact.