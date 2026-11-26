MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The refreshed Shattaf Man packaging honours Anis Sajan's legacy, celebrating his 34-year journey in the UAE, a portfolio of 50 shattaf varieties and a growing global presence. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, UAE: Milano, the bathroom and sanitaryware brand from Danube Group, has unveiled refreshed packaging for its foundational shattaf range at Big 5 Global 2026, held at Dubai World Trade Centre. Featuring the new Shattaf Man logo, the packaging celebrates Milano's 20-year journey and pays tribute to Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group, who transformed a simple bathroom essential into a global business that today sells over one million shattafs every month.

The unveiling marks a significant milestone for Milano, bringing renewed attention to the product category that laid the foundation for the brand's establishment in 2006. Widely recognised across the region as the 'Shattaf Man', Anis Sajan built his business around the belief that personal hygiene is a basic necessity rather than a luxury. What began with a simple everyday bathroom essential eventually evolved into Milano, which has since expanded into a comprehensive range of bathroom and sanitaryware products.

Commenting on the launch, Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group, said,“When I started selling shattafs in Dubai, I never imagined that this simple product would one day become my identity. Having sold millions of shattafs over the past three decades, I have always believed that hygiene is something everyone deserves, irrespective of their background. The shattaf gave me the foundation to build Milano, and today, I take immense pride in being known as the Shattaf Man. This new packaging is a tribute to where we started, the customers who trusted us and the journey we have built together.”

Beyond celebrating this legacy, the new Shattaf Man logo brings a distinct personality to the product packaging, reflecting the identity that Anis has carried over the years. Adding a touch of humour to the association, he said,“The world has Spider-Man, Batman, Superman, Hitman and 1% Man, each with their own mission. Some fight villains, some save the world, one hits sixes and another offers payment plans. But I have a different mission – spreading hygiene across the world. That's what the Shattaf Man stands for!”

Over the years, Milano has continued to develop its shattaf portfolio, offering approximately 50 variants across different designs, shapes, materials and colours, including plastic and metal options. The range comes with a three-year warranty, underlining the brand's commitment to product quality, durability and customer confidence. This commitment also extends to innovation, with the introduction of the Milano Travel Shattaf, designed for customers who wish to maintain their personal hygiene routines while travelling to destinations where shattafs may not be readily available.

Alongside product innovation, Milano has steadily expanded its geographical footprint. From its beginnings in Dubai, the brand's shattaf range has reached markets across the Middle East, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Europe, Africa and Russia. The brand has also grown beyond its founding product category into showers and a wider portfolio of bathroom and sanitaryware solutions.

Reflecting on the brand's legacy and future, Sahil Sajan, Director of Milano by Danube, said,“The shattaf represents the foundation on which Milano was built. As we celebrate 20 years of Milano, this launch is an opportunity to recognise the vision and entrepreneurial journey that started it all. Our responsibility as the next generation is to preserve that legacy while continuing to innovate, expand our offerings and strengthen the trust customers have placed in Milano. The Shattaf Man identity is a reminder of our beginnings and something we want to carry forward as the brand continues to grow.”

Today, Milano's shattafs are distributed through an extensive network of over 5,000 traders across the Middle East, Danube Home's retail showrooms, project supply channels and international exports.

As Milano continues to expand its global presence, the shattaf remains a symbol of its entrepreneurial beginnings and enduring commitment to making hygiene accessible to all.

Anis Sajan concluded,“Shattaf Man is my identity, and I am proud of it.”