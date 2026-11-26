(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) AED 64 million in EDB financing supports manufacturing expansion, working capital requirements and the company's growth plans Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn

Abu Dhabi, UAE – November 2026: Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the UAE's key financial engine for economic diversification and industrial transformation, has supported Federal Power Transformers LLC (FPT) in establishing its new 132kV transformer production facility in ICAD-1, Abu Dhabi, expanding domestic manufacturing capabilities for critical power infrastructure.

The inauguration was attended by H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of EDB, and Rashad bin Muhammad Al Zubair, Chairman of The Zubair Corporation, alongside senior representatives from both organisations.

EDB has approved AED 64 million in financing facilities for Federal Power Transformers and Federal Transformers Company. This includes a capital expenditure loan of AED 12 million, alongside AED 52 million in working capital and project-specific financing.

The new facility expands FPT's capacity to manufacture 132kV power transformers, with plans to expand production to include 220kV transformers. This will strengthen the company's capacity to serve the requirements of the UAE's electricity transmission and distribution sector.

H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of EDB, said:“Strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities is essential to developing the UAE's industrial base and supporting critical infrastructure. Federal Power Transformers' expansion demonstrates how targeted financing can help established manufacturers move into higher-value production and meet the needs of strategic sectors. Through our integrated financing solutions, EDB supports businesses in expanding capacity, managing working capital requirements and pursuing new growth opportunities.”

Rashad bin Muhammad Al Zubair, Chairman of The Zubair Corporation, said:“The launch of our new 132kV transformer production facility marks an important milestone in Federal Group's growth and our continued investment in the UAE's manufacturing sector. EDB's support has enabled us to expand our production capabilities and strengthen our offering to the power sector. Our plans to progress towards 220kV and 400kV production reflect our ambition to further develop local manufacturing capabilities and serve the evolving needs of the industry.”

The financing reflects EDB's commitment to strengthening the UAE's industrial base by supporting manufacturers in expanding production capacity, developing higher-value capabilities and meeting the needs of strategic sectors. Through its integrated financing solutions, EDB continues to advance domestic manufacturing and industrial competitiveness in line with the objectives of Operation 300bn and Make it in the Emirates.