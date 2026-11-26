MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates. November 2026 – Equitativa Dubai Limited“Equitativa”, manager of Emirates REIT CEIC PLC“Emirates REIT” or the“REIT”, has announced Emirates REIT's intention to distribute the Q3 interim dividend of USD 7.25 million or USD 0.022716 per ordinary share. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The latest distribution reflects the REIT's continued commitment to delivering regular returns to investors, supported by its strong operational performance, high occupancy levels and disciplined financial management. The total distributions since June 2026 represent a total of USD 27.25 million.

Thierry Delvaux, Chief Executive Officer of Equitativa (Dubai), said:“We are pleased to announce this interim quarterly dividend payment as we continue to establish a sustainable framework for regular shareholder returns. This payment reflects the REIT's strengthened financial position and robust cash generation, as well as our confidence in the underlying performance and resilience of our portfolio. We remain focused on maintaining resilient operational fundamentals and delivering sustainable value for our investors.”

The dividend payment is expected to be paid in cash by 31 December 2026 to shareholders of Emirates REIT on the register as of 17 December 2026.

Emirates REIT's performance has also received industry recognition, with the REIT being awarded the Real Estate Investment Excellence Award at the MEA Investment Awards 2026. The judging panel recognised the remarkable financial restructuring and operational performance and shareholder returns achieved by the REIT.

Photo caption: Sylvain Vieujot, co-founder and Group Chairman of Equitativa Group and Thierry Delvaux, Chief Executive Officer of Equitativa (Dubai) receiving the 'Real Estate Investment Excellence Award' at the MEA Investment Awards 2026.

ABOUT EMIRATES REIT: Emirates REIT, (Nasdaq Dubai: REIT; ISIN: AEDFXA1XE5D7), is a Dubai-based real estate investment trust investing principally in income-producing real estate in line with Shari'a principles. It currently owns a well-balanced portfolio of assets in the commercial, education and retail sector. Emirates REIT benefits from exclusive Ruler's Decrees permitting it to purchase properties in onshore Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

ABOUT EQUITATIVA: Equitativa (Dubai) Limited (“Equitativa”) is part of a group of companies specializing in the creation and management of innovative funds, with a strong track record in structuring and managing real estate investment trusts (REITs), The group offers innovative risk-adjusted, income-generating financial products that cater to institutional and retail investors.

Equitativa, as the founder of the UAE's first Shari'a-compliant REIT, Emirates REIT, established in the DIFC, is today one of the largest REIT managers in the Gulf Cooperation Council.