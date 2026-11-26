MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Industry leaders gathered in Abu Dhabi to explore investment, commercial growth, community participation and the future of the region's sports economy. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE – November 2026: The Sport Industry Forum concluded yesterday at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, bringing together government leaders, rights holders, investors, brands and senior sports industry professionals for two days of discussion, networking and major industry announcements.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the Forum returned to the hotel where it first launched in 2016, reflecting a decade of significant growth across the Middle East's sports industry.

H.E. Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, outlined the emirate's sporting priorities for 2027, while H.E. Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, addressed the role of physical activity in disease prevention.A major highlight was the announcement of the UAE SailGP Team, the championship's first team from the Middle East, joining the league in 2027. The announcement followed a discussion between SailGP Co-Founder and CEO Russell Coutts and Mubadala's Group Chief Communications Officer Brian Lott, with double Olympic gold medallist Hannah Mills unveiled as Team Principal and Driver, alongside Antonio Cozzolino as CEO.

The programme also featured senior leaders from Aldar, the International Cricket Council, SURJ Sports Investment, Qiddiya, radia, DP World Tour, Dubai Racing Club, GMG, ASICS and TikTok.

Sally Corander, Founder of the Sport Industry Series, said:

“Ten years ago, we launched the Forum. The industry has changed enormously since then, but the importance of bringing people together has not.

“Despite a challenging year for many across the region, the ambition and opportunities within our industry remain significant. The Forum is about having open and honest conversations, building relationships and doing business to accelerate the growth of sport in the region”

The Sport Industry Series also announced the return of Sport Industry Forum Live at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on 3 February 2027, and the Sport Industry Awards Middle East (SPIA) in May 2027.