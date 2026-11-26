The SIB Millionaire campaign used customer insights and AI to connect saving with the goals that matter to customers.

Sharjah, UAE, November 2026 - Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) won a Bronze Award in the AI-Powered Data Insights / Contextual Marketing category at the 2026 MMA SMARTIES MENA Awards ceremony. The award recognised“SIB Millionaire: Dreams Personalized by AI”, a campaign developed with agency partner 5th Element that used customer insights to make saving more relevant to audiences across the UAE. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Organised by the Marketing + Media Alliance, MMA SMARTIES MENA is an independent regional awards programme that recognises marketing innovation and effectiveness. The award places SIB's work alongside campaigns from a range of industries across the Middle East and North Africa, where entries are judged on strategy, creativity, execution and business impact. The campaign was also shortlisted in Customer Growth & Conversion Strategy and Innovative Use of AI in Advertising.

The award recognises how SIB used customer insights to decide which messages to develop and how to reach different audiences. It reflects the bank's growing capabilities in audience analysis, data-driven marketing and personalised communication, which support retail banking priorities such as attracting new customers, encouraging saving and growing deposits. For SIB, the campaign shows how an Islamic bank can use these tools to put its community-first values into practice and build stronger relationships with its customers.

SIB Millionaire is an ongoing savings programme that encourages customers to build their savings and gives eligible customers the chance to enter prize draws. The campaign supporting it began with a simple observation: people save for different reasons, from providing for their families to building financial security or pursuing a personal ambition.

Under the creative platform“Dream Like It's Already Yours”, the bank and 5th Element used data and AI to develop messages that reflected those different ambitions. The campaign ran across digital and social media, banking channels and in-person activations, with performance tracked from initial awareness through to engagement and participation.

Nabil Abou Alwan, Head of Retail Banking at Sharjah Islamic Bank, said:“Saving starts with something personal, whether that's giving your family greater financial security or working towards a goal you've had for years. Our teams and agency partner took those motivations as the starting point for the campaign. Using customer insights to make our communications more relevant helps us encourage stronger saving habits, deepen customer relationships and support sustainable growth in retail banking.”

The campaign forms part of the bank's wider effort to encourage regular saving and support long-term financial wellbeing. The experience will inform how Sharjah Islamic Bank uses customer insights to attract new customers, engage existing ones and grow its deposit base.