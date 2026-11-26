New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI):“Kuno National Park, located in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, lies in the northern part of the Vindhyachal mountain range. It has emerged as the principal site for India's cheetah reintroduction programme. The park recently witnessed two successive births, adding nine cubs to the country's growing cheetah population,” the statement read. The first litter arrived on October 5, 2026, when KJP21, a 32-month-old Indian-born female, gave birth to five healthy cubs. According to the statement, KJP21 became the third India-born female cheetah to reproduce, following Mukhi and KGP12. The cubs' father is a male cheetah brought from Botswana. Their birth therefore introduced the Botswana genetic lineage into the country's India-born cheetah population. The development, according to the statement, holds particular significance under the National Action Plan for Cheetah Introduction in India.“The plan identifies successful breeding by the first India-born generation, or F1 generation, as one of the milestones necessary for successful establishment of cheetahs in reintroduced sites. KJP21's reproduction therefore marks an important step towards achieving this objective.” A second litter followed on November 20, 2026, when KOMG 3, a 30-month-old female brought from Botswana, gave birth to four healthy cubs.“Significantly, KOMG 3 became the first female cheetah brought from Botswana to give birth in India. She delivered her cubs in free-ranging conditions after spending more than four months in the wild. This also marked the second recorded instance of a cheetah giving birth in the wild (outside of Closed Natural Areas (CNA), which are large protected/fenced acclimatisation areas within the release sites) since the reintroduction programme began in 2022,” noted the statement. It added that successful reproduction in the wild is another criterion identified in the National Action Plan for assessing achievements of the programme's long-term goals.“This also is a critical milestone for the global metapopulation initiatives as India offers space for breeding Cheetahs from the African continent which otherwise are fragmented.” The statement concluded that with the arrival of the November litter, India's cheetah population reached 62, including 43 cheetah cubs born within the country.“India-born cheetahs now account for nearly 70% of the total population. This reflects the growing contribution of reproduction within India to the programme's population base. Altogether, the two litters brought nine new cubs into India's cheetah population. Their arrival marks an encouraging milestone, while their survival and future reproduction will remain important indicators of conservation progress.” (ANI)

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