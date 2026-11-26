New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC) has considered fresh asset monetisation and valuation proposals worth approximately Rs 1,300 crore involving Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), adding to more than Rs 9,000 crore worth of assets monetised during the current financial year. The proposals were considered at the 22nd meeting of NLMC's Board of Directors held in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Finance. They will be taken forward for further processing in accordance with prescribed government procedures.

The Board also considered valuation reports for 17 residential properties owned by NLMC across New Delhi and Mumbai, marking an expansion of its efforts to monetise its own property portfolio. These properties were acquired from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) through the closure route. NLMC has previously taken its residential properties in Prayagraj and Chennai to the market through ongoing e-auction initiatives. The proposed monetisation of properties in New Delhi and Mumbai is aimed at unlocking value through transparent and competitive market-driven processes, the ministry said.

The Board also reviewed the outcomes of two e-auctions conducted by NLMC on behalf of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) in Visakhapatnam on October 12 and November 3. The two auctions generated an aggregate highest bid value of Rs 584.40 crore across 264 land parcels, marking NLMC's first end-to-end e-auction initiative, according to the statement.

Besides reviewing asset monetisation proposals and valuation reports, the Board discussed Government-to-Government transactions, outcomes of recent e-auctions and measures to strengthen the Corporation's institutional and organisational capabilities. The ministry said these measures are intended to support NLMC's expanding operations and growing asset monetisation pipeline. NLMC, a wholly owned government enterprise under the Department of Public Enterprises in the Ministry of Finance, was established to undertake and facilitate the monetisation of surplus land and building assets of CPSEs and other government organisations. (ANI)