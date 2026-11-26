New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, launched a sharp counterattack on the allegations being made by Congress and opposition leaders during a press conference held today on agricultural data. Opening Congress's track record on the occasion of Constitution Day, Chouhan said in clear terms that insulting the Constitution of the country and murdering it is in the DNA of Congress. Targeting Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, he said that today the farmer of the country is not worried, but Jairam Ramesh and the Congress party are worried due to their political ground slipping away.

Answering journalists' questions, Union Minister Chouhan launched a direct attack on Congress. He said that the opposition's job is now only to make baseless allegations, while the reality is that those who try to corner others are themselves standing in the dock of the people. Recalling the dark chapter of Emergency, Chouhan asked, "Who had imposed Emergency in the country? Who had stuffed more than 1.5 lakh people into jails, far more than those who went to jail even during the Quit India Movement and the freedom struggle?” He said that at that time the Constitution was openly murdered and Congress also committed the sin of keeping the post of Prime Minister out of judicial review to keep itself in power.

Referring to the suppression of democratic institutions during Congress rule, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that elected state governments were dissolved nearly 100 times in the country, out of which late Indira Gandhi alone dissolved elected governments 50 times. "Whenever they wished, democratic governments were changed like clothes," he said. Further, he targeted the UPA regime and said that an unconstitutional advisory council (NAC) was placed above an elected government to monitor the government. Without naming Rahul Gandhi, he took a sharp jibe and asked who had publicly torn and thrown away the ordinance when the Cabinet of late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ji had taken a decision, and insulted the Prime Minister and the entire Cabinet? "Congress has continuously committed this sin of tearing the Constitution to shreds," Chouhan said.

Rejecting Jairam Ramesh's statements on farmers' issues, Chouhan said that the economic condition of farmers is continuously improving due to schemes like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and agricultural loans at low interest. He said that in place of MGNREGA, the 'Viksit Bharat - G RAM G' scheme is also running in a better manner and there is no complaint anywhere. Replying to those raising questions on crop prices, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in an emotional and frank manner, "In previous years when prices were low, the government made record purchases at MSP. Now the prices of some crops are a little more than MSP, so let the farmer also get a little price, my brother; what is the problem in that? Sometimes let the farmer also get money." He clarified that the government works by maintaining a balance between farmers and consumers and takes every necessary step, including imports, if needed, for the protection of consumers.

Outlining the future roadmap of the agriculture sector, Chouhan said that the consumption of pulses in the country is continuously increasing today as compared to the year 2000 or 2010. "Due to adverse weather, the production of some crops has definitely been slightly affected, but both the sown area and total production are continuously increasing," he asserted. The Union Minister expressed confidence that with the collective efforts of the Central Government and farmers, India will become completely self-reliant in the field of pulses and oilseeds by the year 2031. (ANI)