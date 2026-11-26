Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a collective reading of the Constitution's Preamble and inaugurated beautification works at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday to mark Constitution Day. Addressing the gathering at Lok Bhawan, Adityanath underscored the foundational role of the Indian Constitution in guiding citizens toward both their democratic entitlements and their civic obligations. He said, "Our Constitution is the pride of us all. It reminds us of our rights, makes us aware of our duties, and instils in us a sense of our responsibilities toward the nation.” Recalling the historical deliberations of the Constituent Assembly, the chief minister noted that the document's architects drew directly from Mahatma Gandhi's vision of self-determination for India's citizens.“When the Constituent Assembly was formed in India, the question arose as to how the process of drafting the Constitution should be taken forward. The framers of the Constitution kept in mind the words of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who had stated that the political destiny of India would be determined by the people of India themselves. Therefore, the Constitution of India had to be imbued with these very sentiments.” Adityanath also highlighted India's early adoption of universal adult franchise as a defining feature that sets the country's democratic framework apart on the global stage.“Today, we take great pride in the fact that India's Constitution is unique globally; from its very first day, it has granted every adult Indian voter the full right to cast their vote without any discrimination based on caste, region, language, or gender." Yogi Adityanath called the Constitution of India the foundation of the resolve of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' and reaffirmed the government's commitment to social justice, while paying tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the occasion of Constitution Day. In a series of posts on X, CM Yogi extended greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on Constitution Day, emphasising the need to uphold the constitutional ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. "The Constitution of India serves as a robust foundation for the resolve of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India)," he said. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also extended greetings on Constitution Day and paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly. In a post on X, Adhikari recalled that the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949, describing it as the supreme guiding light of the world's largest democracy. "On this solemn occasion, I pay my humble tributes and deepest respect to the principal architect of our Constitution, Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, along with all the esteemed members of the Constituent Assembly whose foresight, wisdom and dedication laid the foundation for a Sovereign, Democratic Republic," he said. Describing the Constitution as more than a legal document, Adhikari said it was the soul of the nation and guaranteed justice, liberty, equality and fraternity to every citizen. He urged people to reaffirm their commitment to constitutional values and fulfil their fundamental duties towards building a stronger, self-reliant and developed India. On the other hand, earlier today, Congress leader PL Punia said the Uttar Pradesh government has denied permission to hold 'Samvidhan Raksha March' on Constitution Day, despite his party assuring that the programme would remain peaceful. Speaking to ANI, Punia said, "Mallikarjun Kharge is the most senior parliamentarian in India today. Having risen from the level of a block president to his current position as national president, he is well-versed in the rules and requirements. Despite this, permission for the march was denied. Yet, when leaders from the ruling party move around, no one even questions them." "We provided a guarantee—we assured them that the event would remain peaceful under any circumstances—but despite this, the administration has adopted a biased attitude. This raises concerns that the administration might also be complicit in manipulating the electoral process," he added. Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, is observed on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. (ANI)

MENAFN26112026007385015968ID1112024937