Deeper capital markets key to unlocking the Saudi’s next phase of economic growth
(MENAFN- Edelman) Riyadh, 26 November, 2026: BlackRock today published a new report calling for deeper, more diversified and internationally connected capital markets to unlock the next phase of economic growth across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
The report, Financing the Next Chapter: Building the GCC's Capital Markets, examines how the region can build on its considerable sovereign wealth to develop stronger domestic investment ecosystems, broaden participation in financial markets and attract sustained international capital.
With the GCC economy projected to reach $3 trillion by 2030 and sovereign wealth fund assets forecast to exceed $7 trillion, the region has a strong foundation from which to finance its ambitious economic transformation programmes.
The report identifies five priorities for the region: mobilising long-term domestic savings; expanding investment opportunities; strengthening market infrastructure and liquidity; attracting international capital; and improving cross-border market connectivity.
Kashif Riaz, Head of Middle East and Central Asia Financial Markets Advisory at BlackRock, commented:
"Saudi Arabia's economic transformation is creating significant opportunities for capital markets to play a greater role in financing growth. The Kingdom has made substantial progress in developing its financial ecosystem, and the next phase is about building greater depth, liquidity and connectivity to support its long-term ambitions.
"By broadening the domestic investor base, expanding access to public and private markets, and continuing to attract international capital, Saudi Arabia can develop a more diversified and resilient financial system. This will be critical to supporting Vision 2030, unlocking private sector investment and ensuring that the benefits of economic transformation are shared more widely."
In Saudi Arabia, significant reforms have already expanded foreign investor access, supported the development of new investment products and strengthened the Kingdom's financial market infrastructure.
As the country continues to develop its private sector and deliver major national investment programmes, deeper domestic capital markets can help diversify funding sources, support business growth and attract long-term international investment.
By creating more accessible opportunities for individuals to save and invest, GCC economies can help households build financial security while establishing deeper pools of domestic capital to finance businesses, infrastructure and national development priorities.
The report highlights the potential of workplace savings programmes, diversified investment funds, exchange-traded funds and Shariah-compliant investment products to broaden participation.
It also emphasises the importance of effective regulation, investor protection, financial education and resilient market infrastructure in building confidence and encouraging sustained investment.
BlackRock concludes that the GCC's next phase of capital markets development will depend on coordinated progress across savings systems, investment opportunities, market infrastructure and international connectivity.
Sovereign wealth funds will continue to play a central role, but deeper domestic markets and sustained international participation will be increasingly important in financing the region's economic ambitions.
By connecting these sources of capital more effectively, GCC economies can support innovation, create opportunities for businesses and investors, and establish a more resilient foundation for long-term growth.
The report, Financing the Next Chapter: Building the GCC's Capital Markets, examines how the region can build on its considerable sovereign wealth to develop stronger domestic investment ecosystems, broaden participation in financial markets and attract sustained international capital.
With the GCC economy projected to reach $3 trillion by 2030 and sovereign wealth fund assets forecast to exceed $7 trillion, the region has a strong foundation from which to finance its ambitious economic transformation programmes.
The report identifies five priorities for the region: mobilising long-term domestic savings; expanding investment opportunities; strengthening market infrastructure and liquidity; attracting international capital; and improving cross-border market connectivity.
Kashif Riaz, Head of Middle East and Central Asia Financial Markets Advisory at BlackRock, commented:
"Saudi Arabia's economic transformation is creating significant opportunities for capital markets to play a greater role in financing growth. The Kingdom has made substantial progress in developing its financial ecosystem, and the next phase is about building greater depth, liquidity and connectivity to support its long-term ambitions.
"By broadening the domestic investor base, expanding access to public and private markets, and continuing to attract international capital, Saudi Arabia can develop a more diversified and resilient financial system. This will be critical to supporting Vision 2030, unlocking private sector investment and ensuring that the benefits of economic transformation are shared more widely."
In Saudi Arabia, significant reforms have already expanded foreign investor access, supported the development of new investment products and strengthened the Kingdom's financial market infrastructure.
As the country continues to develop its private sector and deliver major national investment programmes, deeper domestic capital markets can help diversify funding sources, support business growth and attract long-term international investment.
By creating more accessible opportunities for individuals to save and invest, GCC economies can help households build financial security while establishing deeper pools of domestic capital to finance businesses, infrastructure and national development priorities.
The report highlights the potential of workplace savings programmes, diversified investment funds, exchange-traded funds and Shariah-compliant investment products to broaden participation.
It also emphasises the importance of effective regulation, investor protection, financial education and resilient market infrastructure in building confidence and encouraging sustained investment.
BlackRock concludes that the GCC's next phase of capital markets development will depend on coordinated progress across savings systems, investment opportunities, market infrastructure and international connectivity.
Sovereign wealth funds will continue to play a central role, but deeper domestic markets and sustained international participation will be increasingly important in financing the region's economic ambitions.
By connecting these sources of capital more effectively, GCC economies can support innovation, create opportunities for businesses and investors, and establish a more resilient foundation for long-term growth.
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